5 current WWE stars who have tried MMA (& how well they did) 

WWE Superstars are known for their unique skills and backgrounds. While some have come from a family of professional wrestlers, others have carved their own path.

Over the years, the Stamford-based promotion has welcomed stars with varied sports backgrounds. While it's common to see former football players on the roster, some superstars are also experienced in MMA.

Brock Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and found immense success in the sport after his first stint in WWE. Shayna Baszler was also a part of the top MMA organization before becoming a pro wrestler. She even trained with Ronda Rousey for several major fights. However, the list doesn't end.

This article will look at five current WWE Superstars who also tried MMA and how they fared in the sport.

#5 Bobby Lashley is arguably the most accomplished former MMA fighter on this list

It's well known that Brock Lesnar's MMA run was iconic and largely successful. The Beast's former rival, Bobby Lashley, also excelled in the sport, holding an impressive win-loss record of 15 wins and two losses.

Lashley joined MMA in 2008 after leaving WWE. He fought in various promotions, including Strikeforce, Titan Fighting Championship, and Bellator MMA. Out of his 15 wins, eight were first-round finishes, and four were second-round victories.

The All Mighty's win-loss tally is much better than Lesnar, who has five victories and three defeats to his name. However, his MMA run seemingly didn't get much recognition because he didn't compete in UFC.

#4 CM Punk had a lackluster UFC stint

One WWE star whose MMA run unfortunately did not go their way is CM Punk. After he left WWE in 2014, Punk said he wouldn't return to pro wrestling. While away from the ring, he trained in MMA.

The Second City Saint joined UFC in 2014 and had his first fight two years later. He took on the up-and-coming Mickey Gall, who defeated the former AEW star in the first round.

Punk's second and last fight in the company was in 2018 in his hometown of Chicago, where he lost to Mike Johnson via unanimous decision. However, the result was overturned into a no-contest after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

While Punk's MMA run never saw him reign supreme, his reported salary was impressive. He was allegedly paid more than a million dollars for his debut fight with Gall and over $500,000 (without pay-per-view shares and additional bonuses) in his second fight.

#3 Sonya Deville had a shortlived MMA career

Sonya Deville's MMA career was short, which could be why many fans don't know about her stint in the sport.

She began training and competing in MMA at only 16 years old. Deville emerged victorious in her first match in 2014 against Allenita Perez. The WWE star defeated the latter via submission in round three in CFL.

Deville's second fight was in the same promotion against Jeselia Perez, whom she defeated in the second round via TKO. The wrestler's last MMA fight marked her first defeat in the sport as she came up short against Jasmine Pouncy in 2015 via unanimous decision.

#2 Baron Corbin is more than just a WWE star

Baron Corbin played multiple sports before becoming a superstar. He is a former football player. He got the chance to play for the NFL's Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.

The Lone Wolf also competed in the 2008 Golden Gloves boxing tournament. Corbin even revealed that he considered competing in UFC but received the call to try out for WWE first.

Despite his hectic schedule in WWE, Corbin has managed to excel in another sport. He trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, where he is a blue belt. The former champion recently secured the first spot in the Jiu-Jitsu World League.

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura had an underrated MMA career

Shinsuke Nakamura fought in MMA in the early 2000s with an impressive record of three wins, one loss, and one no-contest. His performance even almost landed him an Ultimate Fighting Championship contract.

Nakamura's first MMA fight came in 2002 against Daniel Gracie. Although the Japanese star lost the bout, it was his only defeat in the sport. The RAW Superstar won his next two fights. The fourth one was a no-contest against Alexey Ignashov in 2003. Both men had a rematch the following year, where The King of Strong Style reigned supreme.

The former champion revealed that he received an offer to fight for UFC in 2005, but he turned it down as he was still with NJPW and wanted to pursue professional wrestling. With this in mind, it's safe to say that Nakamura excelled in mixed martial arts.