5 current WWE stars whose looks changed drastically in the last 10 years

Over the past decade, WWE has witnessed massive changes, including the selling of the company to Endeavor, the departure of former chairman Vince McMahon, and Triple H taking control of creative. Many new superstars have joined the roster in the past 10 years, such as Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley, and Bron Breakker.

The current WWE roster also has several superstars who have been there for a decade or more. Some of these competitors now look drastically different from what they were in 2015. While a few have had some cosmetic enhancements, others now sport a different style.

Check out five current WWE stars whose looks changed drastically in the last 10 years.

#5. Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn in 2015 (left) and in 2025 (right) [Images credit: WWE.com]

In 2013, Sami Zayn joined the Stamford-based company after spending nearly eight years in other promotions. He made his main roster debut about a year later in a one-off tag team match. In 2015, the former Intercontinental Champion made another appearance on RAW to challenge John Cena for the United States Championship.

Zayn had short hair and a trimmed beard when he faced The Franchise Player a decade ago. Today, the 40-year-old looks extremely different after growing out his hair and beard. He has also changed the style of his wrestling gear.

#4. 14-time World Champion Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair in 2025 (left) and in 2015 (right) [Images credit: Flair's IG & WWE.com)

Charlotte Flair is arguably the greatest female superstar in history. However, a decade ago, she was still taking her first steps on the main roster, being part of PCB alongside Paige and Becky Lynch.

Like her career, Flair's appearance has changed drastically over the past 10 years. In 2025, The Queen seems to have a sharper jawline, the mole on her chin is gone, and she seems to have increased her muscle mass. The 39-year-old has also changed her hairstyle and shade.

Although rumors suggested she might have had some cosmetic enhancements during her time off when she was injured, the 14-time World Champion neither confirmed nor denied these speculations.

#3. Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes in 2025 (left) and in 2015 (right) [Images credit: WWE.com)

Nearly a decade before Cody Rhodes became the face of the company, the second-generation superstar was probably at the lowest point in his wrestling career as he played the gimmick of Stardust. At the time, the 39-year-old wore face paint, had short dark hair, and a slim body. He also did not have his American Nightmare neck tattoo.

Ten years later, Rhodes currently has blonde hair and a muscular physique. The second-generation superstar has also changed his wardrobe, as he now sports fancy, expensive suits when he is not wrestling and his American Nightmare gear when he is.

#2. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya

Natalya (Images credit: Natalya's IG & WWE.com)

Natalya has been part of the Stamford-based company for 18 years. Since 2015, The Queen of Harts has changed her appearance several times. The 40-year-old currently has a different hairstyle and color than a decade ago.

Some fans have also pointed out what seemed to be a change in the size of the former SmackDown Women's Champion's breasts. Rumors also suggested she had done some cosmetic enhancements to her face.

In Ronda Rousey's feud with Natalya in 2022, The Baddest Woman on the Planet claimed the veteran had used Botox. Nevertheless, Jim Neidhart's daughter has not confirmed any of these speculations.

#1. The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns (Images credit: WWE.com)

Following the disbanding of The Shield, Roman Reigns received a significant push as a singles superstar. In 2015, he won the Royal Rumble. Although he lost at WrestleMania, the former Big Dog captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship later that same year at Survivor Series.

While fans were unhappy with Reigns' rise to the top in 2015, the 39-year-old is now one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company. Like his career drastically changed after he dumped his Big Dog persona for The Tribal Chief, the former Undisputed WWE Champion's looks have also changed dramatically.

Reigns now has a different hairstyle, has substituted the goatee for a full beard, and ditched The Shield's tactical vest.

