5 Current WWE Superstars who have been accused of being dangerous in the ring 

WWE Superstars want to entertain the crowd by putting on a fantastic match. The only way this can be done is by working with the opponent and ensuring that everyone leaves the ring safely.

While several wrestlers have been praised as 'safe workers' over the years, there are several who have been deemed dangerous.

This is far from being a compliment and often leads to wrestlers refusing to work with the star in question or being wary when working with them.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who were accused of being unsafe in the ring.

#5. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks was once one of the most popular female wrestlers in the world. However, when Paige's career ended following a bump at a WWE live event in 2017, the WWE Universe turned on The Boss and deemed her to be dangerous in the ring.

Banks kicked Paige in the back, which led to the star suffering a career-ending injury just months after returning from neck surgery. This was the final time Paige was able to wrestle, leading to a plethora of fans calling Banks reckless in the ring and accusing her of ending Paige's career.

The backlash reached a point where Paige was forced to step in and clarify that Banks wasn't the reason for her injury.

“Nothing was ever Sasha’s fault. She got so much backlash and even in the ring, when we were in there, people are chanting ‘Sasha sucks’ and it really upset me to hear that because it wasn’t her fault.The thing is with me, right, that move where she kicks me in the back, I had taken that so many times previously that I was so stubborn and I thought ‘I can still do these kind of things’ and I thought my neck was just as strong as it was before, but, unfortunately, it’s not," Paige said. (H/T GiveMeSport)

Since then, Banks has regained some of her lost popularity. Despite being absent from TV after a walkout, fans still clamor to see her back in the ring.

#4. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey came to WWE following a successful stint in MMA. The former UFC Champion has become one of the most recognizable names in the history of the sport and has since been able to shine as a WWE Superstar.

Rousey made the switch almost seamlessly, but her recent run with the company hasn't been without criticism. In 2018, former women's champion Nia Jax unleashed quite the rant about Rousey. The former revealed that she was forced to go to WWE management to report her after a match with Alexa Bliss.

Jax was best friends with Bliss at the time. Although Rousey wasn't named at the time, it was clear who the rant was aimed at.

“I am not gonna mention any names but Lexi was working an angle, she was continuously getting hurt, in a certain angle with somebody. And I don't remember her not saying anything [sic], specifically because she wanted to be a team player... I had to go to the people, to the higher-ups, and tell them, 'Listen, Lexi is five foot nothing, a hundred pounds, getting thrown around like a little ragdoll and injured every night.' I was like, 'Put me in, I'm a six foot, three hundred pound b**** and I can handle it,'” said Jax.

Later on, Nia confirmed that she was indeed talking about Rousey on the Twitch rant.

#3. Titus O'Neil

Titus O'Neil is an interesting name on the list. The star recently revealed that he hasn't retired, despite not competing in more than a year. O'Neil has been one of WWE's best-known ambassadors in recent years, but the former tag team champion's name was also brought up as part of a surprising interview.

While talking about the most unsafe workers in the business, current AEW star Chris Jericho named Titus O'Neil:

“Christian's bodyguard was Tyson Tomko – his finish was very hard to take. Titus O'Neil, too, the guy would just throw you, with no direction and with no care on how you're going to land.”

The two men have hardly shared the ring throughout their lengthy careers, but it appears that O'Neil managed to leave quite the impression.

#2. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has risen through the ranks in WWE over the past decade to become one of the company's most recognizable faces. The former world champion has recently overcome several issues, including an intense feud with Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

Hart jumped to John Cena's defense after Rollins inadvertently broke his nose during a match on RAW. The Hitman noted that The Visionary was reckless and dangerous in the ring. He even claimed Seth could easily kill someone with the knee he delivered to Cena that night.

"He [Rollins] knees him the face so hard, and so recklessly, and so dangerously. He could easily kill somebody with a knee like that to the face. It's a testimony to John Cena. A, he finished the match and B, that he didn't get a shotgun and shoot Seth Rollins when he came through the curtain," Hart said.

Rollins later revealed that he received support from his co-workers amidst The Hitman's claims.

#1. Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has become one of WWE's box office attractions over the years, but his rise hasn't been without controversy. He has been involved in several incidents, including one backstage altercation with Chris Jericho after it was believed that he deliberately went off-script to injure Randy Orton in 2016.

Lesnar has been around the business for many years. During that time, some of his fellow wrestlers accused the former UFC Champion of being an unsafe worker.

WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan was one of the men who opened up about being in the ring with The Beast as part of an interview on The Last Round Podcast.

"Working with Brock Lesnar is dangerous anyway because Brock doesn't seem to care about his partner. It's easy to hurt people though. If I give you my body, then you gotta take care of me. Some guys don't give a darn and Brock doesn't give a darn, he'll just throw people around," Duggan said. (H/T WrestlingInc.)

