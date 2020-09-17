5 Current WWE Superstars who desperately need a new gimmick and 5 who don't

It isn't exactly a secret that a gimmick is the most important aspect of a WWE Superstar or any wrestler for that matter. Gimmicks have been around for decades at this point, and good ones have helped mid-carders turn into megastars and multiple-time World Champions.

One of the biggest examples of a gimmick that worked incredibly well is from the mid-90s when Stone Cold Steve Austin was born. Initially going by the moniker of The Ringmaster, Austin rose up the ranks pretty quickly as soon as he donned the persona of the anti-hero. In the following list, we will take a look at five current WWE Superstars who are in dire need of a gimmick change. We will also focus on five WWE Superstars who are doing well with their current personas and there isn't a need for them to change the same.

#10 WWE Superstar Sonya Deville (needs a new gimmick)

After feuding with Mandy Rose for months on end, Sonya Deville met her former best friend in a "Loser Leaves WWE" match at WWE SummerSlam 2020, and ended up losing her spot in the company. Deville later hinted in a backstage interview that she is going to change her name.

If her demeanor following the match is any indication, we might be in for a brand new version of Deville. She has been the same character for the past several years, including her entire run on the main roster. Now that both Rose and Deville are carving their separate paths, it's high time we see the latter don a new persona when she makes her long-awaited return to WWE.

#9 WWE Superstar Seth Rollins (doesn't need a new gimmick)

Seth Rollins was one of the best babyfaces in WWE back in early 2019. Fans were genuinely behind him when he became the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 35 by defeating Brock Lesnar. Rollins' Twitter feud with Will Ospreay led to fans slowly turning on him. He was being heavily booed by the WWE Universe during his feud with The Fiend.

Rollins underwent a gimmick change after Survivor Series 2019, and became The Monday Night Messiah. Since then, Rollins has been nothing but impressive on WWE RAW and is easily one of the best heels in WWE at the moment. This is a gimmick that still has tons of layers to explore, and is hopefully here to stay for a long time.