5 current WWE Superstars who have creative control

In a global juggernaut like WWE, where the brand is always superior to its parts, most Superstars don't have control over the directions their characters take. All they can do is grind their way to the top and hope to gain enough experience so they can call the shots.

While dissatisfying booking can frustrate some Superstars, it's the nature of the business. So the performers have no option but to comply with it and wait for their time to come. Yes, many disgruntled WWE Superstars jump ship to perform elsewhere if their needs aren't being met. But other wrestlers stay and wait for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Still, megastars like Hulk Hogan, Triple H, and The Rock gained control over their characters after they reached the pinnacle of success in WWE. Likewise, there are a few current WWE Superstars who have creative control. This distinction sets them apart from their peers.

So without any further delay, let's dive in and see which Superstars have the freedom to call the shots in the notoriously strict WWE landscape.

#5 Daniel Bryan (WWE SmackDown)

Daniel Bryan

One of the most accomplished WWE Superstars of the modern era, Daniel Bryan has earned the creative control he currently enjoys. He has worked hard to become a living legend, and he's renowned for his dedication to his craft.

Bryan's tremendous in-ring abilities helped his WWE career blossom once The "Yes!" Movement began to take over the company in 2014. This momentum carried Bryan all the way to his unforgettable win in the main event of WrestleMania 30.

He later suffered a career-ending injury, but Bryan defied the odds and returned to WWE. Since he came back, Bryan has become a relative part-timer. WWE management has also rewarded Bryan for his success with creative control over his character. As reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan has the final say in his character.

“When it comes to Daniel Bryan, a lot of what happens with him is very much up to him because he’s on creative and everything. A lot of things with him is very much how he wants it done.”

WWE had been planning to do a Universal Championship program between Roman Reigns and Bryan, but on the latter's recommendation, the feud was pushed forward. It will now likely culminate at WWE Royal Rumble 2021.