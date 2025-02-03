5 current WWE Superstars you didn't know were divorced 

Charlotte Flair was married to WWE Superstar Andrade, but it was reported earlier today that the couple was getting divorced. Flair missed over a year of action due to an injury before her return at Royal Rumble 2025 this past Saturday night. The veteran won the Women's Royal Rumble and earned a title match at WrestleMania 41.

There are several power couples in WWE, including Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, and Montez Ford and Bianca Belair. However, sometimes, being married to a wrestler can be difficult, and it may result in a divorce.

Listed below are five WWE stars who have been divorced in the past.

#5. WWE star Charlotte Flair has now been divorced three times

Charlotte Flair has had a legendary career as a professional wrestler and will be looking to add to her resume following her return at Royal Rumble 2025. She married Andrade in 2022, but the couple will reportedly be getting divorced.

Flair had been married twice before tying the knot with Andrade. The former AEW star returned to the company during the Men's Royal Rumble match last year. She got divorced from Riki Johnson in 2013 and separated from Thom Latimer in 2015.

#4. Randy Orton has been divorced before

Randy Orton is a legend of the professional business who has not been seen on WWE television in some time. The Viper was brutally attacked by Kevin Owens last November on SmackDown and has not returned since.

Owens challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Royal Rumble over the weekend but came up short. Orton has been married to Kimberly Kessler since 2015 but had a previous relationship that did not work out. The Legend Killer got divorced from Samantha Speno in 2013 before getting married once again a couple of years later.

#3. John Cena has been divorced in the past

John Cena will be retiring from in-ring competition in 2025 and had a strong showing in the Men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night. The legend made it to the final two stars in the match but ultimately was unable to punch his ticket to WWE WrestleMania 41.

Jey Uso eliminated Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble match over the weekend. Cena is currently married to Shay Shariatzadeh but got divorced from Elizabeth Huberdeau in 2022. The Cenation Leader was also in a lengthy relationship with Nikki Bella, but the two stars broke up a month before they were scheduled to get married in 2018.

#2. Drew McIntyre's first marriage didn't work out

Drew McIntyre is coming off an epic rivalry with CM Punk and competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night. The Scottish Warrior was eliminated by Damian Priest during the bout and was reportedly legitimately frustrated following the match as well.

The former World Heavyweight Champion married former WWE star Taryn Terrell in 2010, but their relationship was not meant to be. The couple got divorced the following year, and McIntyre has been happily married to Kaitlyn Frohnapfel since 2016.

#1. Nikki Bella got divorced last year

Nikki Bella made her triumphant return to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night. It was the former Divas Champion's first match since Royal Rumble 2022, and she called out several stars following her return to action.

Bella was involved in a high-profile divorce with former Dancing with the Stars performer Artem Chigvintsev. The couple was involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in the end of their relationship.

