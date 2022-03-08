5 current WWE Superstars who have made retirement plans

WWE has been around for a long time. Millions of people have spent most of their childhood fans of popular stars like John Cena and The Rock.

However, pro-wrestling is one of the most physically demanding professions in existence. Most performers retire before the age of 60. Over the years, stars like The Rock and The Undertaker have retired on their terms, while other legends like 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin had to retire due to injuries.

Some stars choose to rest after retirement, while others explore other opportunities like acting and producing. Some even decided to become trainers at wrestling schools.

Here, we have five current WWE Superstars who have made plans following their retirement.

#5 in our list of current WWE superstars who have made plans following their retirement - Sasha Banks

The Boss has become an essential name in WWE.

Sasha Banks has been an integral part of the company for a long time. She has proved her worth across on RAW, SmackDown, as well as NXT.

The former women's champion appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast in 2017, where she expressed her desire to become a WWE producer following retirement.

"Sometimes I’m like, ‘I just want to retire and be a producer’. I really love creating matches, but then I see what they go through and I’m like, ‘I do not want to do that! I do not want to be yelled at or the stress of it all, but I really, really enjoy helping putting matches together." said Sasha Banks.

The Boss could become a fantastic producer in the future. She has seen a lot in the industry and knows all about the ins and outs of the production of on-screen entertainment.

She is still at the peak of her career and has many great matches left in her. Fans will have to wait a while before they can witness her work as a backstage producer.

#4. R-Truth has made plans following his retirement

R-Truth doesn't look like a 50-year-old

R-Truth is among the veterans who have been with the company for over a decade. Throughout his career, fans have seen him as a babyface, a heel, and a comedic character.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the former 24/7 Champion discussed his plans following retirement. He said he wants to stick around with WWE and help the creative department.

"I definitely want to stick around and help with creative. Anything Vince would give me. He knows me, I’m easy going. I make it happen. You give it to me, I’ll build it and make it,” said R-Truth.

Come to think of it, R-Truth is among the most creative superstars to ever step into a squared circle. He is currently 50 years old, so fans may see him transition to creative very soon.

#3. WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley wants to mentor young stars following his retirement

Bobby Lashley's recent run saw him become a United States Champion and a multi-time WWE Champion. He certainly looks like he is in the best shape of his life.

However, he has considered some things he’d like to do after hanging his boots for good. During his recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling podcast, he disclosed his plans following retirement.

He would like to rest after quitting the in-ring competition. Lashley is also interested in helping the younger guys out after he retires.

"Once I can't give you 100% of everything I have, I'm gonna take a back step and I'm going to do something else. I'm going to do some coaching or help some of the younger guys," said Bobby Lashley.

Lashley is currently 45 years old, so fans may see him transition to part-time wrestling very soon. Hopefully, he will become a great trainer.

#2. Seth Rollins has made plans following his retirement

The Visionary loves helping youngsters

Seth Rollins is among the most important assets in WWE. He is considered one of the best in-ring performers of this generation, having performed in incredible bouts with Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Edge.

During his interview with Bleacher Report, he discussed his plans following retirement. He would love to coach the younger talent at his wrestling school.

"I think, for me, the next step is just to help out younger guys and younger talent and get the company in a really good place so if I do decide to step away at some point in the future, there will be people there to handle it and take over and make sure things go well and so they can pass on that information to the next group as well... It's just helping out younger guys. With my wrestling school, I try to do the same thing. At the end of the day, I want wrestling to be awesome. I want to take this show through the roof," said Seth Rollins.

He has proved himself in the ring for over a decade and will indeed become one of the most reputed trainers around the globe.

#1. Roman Reigns could be Hollywood bound after retirement

Godly⁷ 💚 @YourSaviorme "At the end of the day, it's about getting in that game, being thrown into that fire and seeing how you do. I have a pretty good track record with being thrown in the deep end. If that's what happens in Hollywood, I'm going to swim" - Roman Reigns. Acknowledge the Tribal Chief "At the end of the day, it's about getting in that game, being thrown into that fire and seeing how you do. I have a pretty good track record with being thrown in the deep end. If that's what happens in Hollywood, I'm going to swim" - Roman Reigns. Acknowledge the Tribal Chief☝ https://t.co/oRDAxa0Wlt

Roman Reigns is currently the biggest star in WWE. He has been the face of the company for a long time and has achieved almost everything there is in the business.

His fans already know that he's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's cousin. In a recent interview with ESPN, he discussed his plans after leaving WWE. He stated that he wants to join Hollywood and do movies alongside his cousin.

While talking about The Rock, Reigns said:

"In Hollywood, which God willing is the obvious next step if available and everything happens correctly. People in my position typically end up there. To be able to tell that story with him, it’d be cool.

This isn't the only time Roman Reigns has expressed his desire to become an actor. While appearing on The Michael Kay Show, he hinted at an eventual transition to Hollywood.

"I think I have the ability to do that. At the end of the day, it’s about being thrown in that fire and seeing how you do. I have a pretty good track record of being thrown in the deep end. If that’s what happens in Hollywood, I’m looking to swim.” said Roman Reigns.

Looking at his impressive work as The Tribal Chief, it is safe to say that he will become a major name in Hollywood once his days in WWE are over.

