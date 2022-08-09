5 current WWE Superstars who surprisingly have not won a World Championship title yet

As we enter the new Triple H era, let’s turn our attention to the popular wrestlers who have yet to win a World Title WWE. Perhaps now they may get their chance.

These five wrestlers have been in WWE for years and have featured in major angles. There are others too, but these names stand out because of their recent storylines as well.

Some of them may win world titles in WWE in the future. It's hard to say. But for the moment, despite the years these men have put in, they've yet to claim a world title.

#5. Jey Uso – Tribal Chief Successor?

Jey Uso of The Bloodline

Jey Uso now rules WWE as part of The Bloodline alongside his brother Jimmy. But for a while, it seemed apparent to the fans that he was set up to become world champion.

In 2020, Jey entered into a feud with Roman Reigns. They faced each other in two Premium Live Events. The first was Clash of Champions 2020, where Roman Reigns gave him one of the most severe beatdowns seen in recent wrestling history. This action was repeated at Hell in a Cell in an "I Quit" match.

This entire angle appeared to set up the idea that Jey Uso would eventually overthrow Roman Reigns, win the title, and become the new Head of the Table. Instead, he remained part of The Bloodline.

There doesn’t seem to be any sign of him turning on Roman Reigns and trying to become champion, but maybe one day he will. The Bloodline can’t last forever, can it?

#4. Sami Zayn might be crazy, or he’d be a crazy good WWE Champion

Will Sami Zayn ever be a WWE Champion?

Sami Zayn is by far the most unique WWE wrestler on the current roster. To be fair, it took a while for him to grow on me. However, his match at WrestleMania 38 might just be the greatest Comedy Match in all of Wrestling history. I’ll never forget the big mouse trap.

Zayn is a masterful wrestler who might as well warrant being listed among the most underutilized wrestlers of recent years. He goes into his matches and his angles with the kind of dedication that you just have to respect. That’s how he won me over, because I could tell he was putting every bit of himself into his work. Have to respect that.

Under Vince McMahon, despite being successful as both a heel and a face, he never won a world title. Under Triple H, things might be different. We’ll find out.

#3. The New Day Member that got left out?

Xavier Woods could be a future WWE Champion

Big E was the champion last year. Kofi Kingston was the champion in 2019. Xavier Woods? He hasn’t held even one singles championship on the main roster. Yet on the mic, he is one of the most gifted wrestlers.

Woods seems to have that Chris Jericho quality of being able to get anything over. Just look at The New Day as a faction. When they first arrived, people were saying they were Dead On Arrival. Instead, they became one of the greatest factions in wrestling history.

As popular as he is, it’s amazing to even think that Xavier Woods didn’t get a title win somewhere, somehow.

#2. Will they ever let Riddle win the title?

Matt Riddle

A hot topic in WWE even when he was just in NXT, Riddle had that innate ability to stand out, no matter what he did. Along with Randy Orton, he was the saving grace of WWE’s tag team division. I have mixed feelings on the tag team division overall, but RK-Bro are one of my recent favorites.

Riddle is very over currently, and in the lead-up to Money in the Bank, I felt like it was going to be him who wins the contract. Even in the match that was laid out, they teased him for potentially winning the MITB.

Riddle hasn’t won the title yet, but for him, it might just be a question of when...

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura – WrestleMania 35 disappointment?

Shinsuke Nakamura

When Nakamura came into NXT, for the first time ever it was believed that WWE would seriously push a Japanese Wrestler at the main-event level. He was only the NXT Champion for 56 days, but he was one of the most memorable ones. Some champions exceed 100 days that do not stick in the memory as Nakamura does.

Before that, he was a legend in Japan as well. He is a three-time IWGP Champion. It made sense on paper that he would become World Champion. He even won the Royal Rumble, the first Japanese Wrestler to ever do so. However, the world championship wasn’t to be.

Enter WrestleMania 35, AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura. I believed that he was about to win. I wasn’t alone, many Japanese wrestling stars were in attendance at that show. But he lost. The sound you heard was a collective sigh of disappointment. He had a few other title shots later that could have made up for this a little, but he lost them as well.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Kataria