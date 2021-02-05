5 Current WWE Superstars and their potential retirement plans

Being a WWE Superstar can take a toll on an athlete's body. The physicality required to become a competent pro-wrestler can be taxing for the performers.

After dedicating their lives for the sake of their fans' entertainment, the Superstars come to a stage when they realize their time in the ring is winding down. Over the years, there have been countless great stars in the business whose careers came to an abrupt end due to unforeseen injuries and health conditions.

WWE Superstars like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart retired at a point when fans were clamoring to see more of them. However, unchecked medical issues and injuries forced them to hang up their boots way too early than expected. Today's WWE landscape is much different, though. The Superstars wrestle a much safer in-ring style, and as a result, they have more longevity.

It has become much more convenient for the performers to set a timeframe for themselves regarding their plans to quit the business. Several current WWE Superstars have already laid out their retirement plans and are determined to quit being an in-ring performer on their own terms.

Here in this slideshow, we will look at five WWE Superstars and their thoughts on possibly retiring from in-ring competition. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 WWE RAW Superstar Goldberg does not see himself wrestling when he enters his 60s

Regarded as one of the most dominant performers in WWE history, Goldberg has proven time and time again that age is just a number. Though his matches these days are far from perfect and are often riddled with botches, he still elicits a positive reaction from the fans whenever he gets into the squared circle.

Even at the age of 54, Goldberg recently wrestled a short yet highly-entertaining bout with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2021.

While some are critical of his performances and say he should have stopped wrestling long ago, the WCW legend is well aware of when he wants to say goodbye to the business. Though there isn't an exact timeframe in his mind, he said he doesn't see himself wrestling at the age of 60 and putting his body at risk. In an interview back in December 2020, Goldberg opened up about his retirement plans.

"There are a lot of things that come into consideration, and at the end of the day, I'm a businessman. I do what I got to do to stay afloat and stay out there. I don't see myself hanging it up any time soon, but then again, I also don't see myself wrestling until I'm 60."

Considering there are six years to go before he turns 60, we can still see a lot more of Goldberg, though there's always the chance that the WCW icon could retire before he reaches the aforementioned age range.