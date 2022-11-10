5 current WWE Superstars who've never stepped inside WarGames

For the first time ever, WWE's Survivor Series event will feature WarGames, a match concept made famous by World Championship Wrestling and later established in NXT.

For anyone unfamiliar, WarGames is a type of steel cage match consisting of two rings with a rectangular cage surrounding both. This year, both the Men's and Women's WarGames matches will reportedly feature two teams of five; though sometimes the match may consist of two or three teams of three to five wrestlers per squad.

While the history of this match type dates all the way back to the 80s, the first WWE-branded WarGames match didn't take place until 2017. Naturally, there are quite a few current WWE Superstars who've never competed in this style of match.

With that being said, here are five current WWE Superstars who've never stepped inside WarGames... yet, anyway.

#5. Bayley, the longest reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

The longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in WWE history has been in her fair share of special attractions over the years, but WarGames has eluded her thus far.

This will no longer be the case after Survivor Series, as Bayley is scheduled to be a participant in this year's WarGames match alongside Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and one other combatant as they take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and two other combatants who will be revealed at a later date.

Though she was unsuccessful in her latest attempt to regain the Raw Women's Championship, a win over Bianca's team in WarGames might make for a great consolation prize, huh?

#4. Austin Theory, the former Mr. Money in the Bank

Well, he could've successfully cashed in and become the youngest world champion in the company's history. He also could've taken another trip back to NXT to defeat Bron Breakker. Alas, he cashed in on Seth Freakin' Rollins and came away with nothing.

Instead of the United States title, all Theory got was a beatdown by Bobby Lashley and a Stomp from Rollins that sealed his fate. As of right now, there have been no announcements made in regard to who will compete in the Men's WarGames match.

Still, all the turmoil between Rollins, Lashley, and Austin Theory might be an indication that they'll be involved. If they are, this would make for Theory's first WarGames match.

#3. Alexa Bliss, the former tag champ who hasn't reverted back to being twisted

Will she or will she not? That's the question a lot of fans are asking after repeated subliminal images keep popping up anytime Alexa Bliss is around. Much like the aforementioned Bayley, Bliss is also scheduled to compete inside the WarGames structure – a first for the five-time Women's Champion.

While her ongoing rivalry with Damage CTRL looks like it's nearing the end, Alexa's next storyline may involve an old friend-turned bitter nemesis in Uncle Howdy/Bray Wyatt.

For the time being, nothing has been confirmed, so this could all just be a ruse to keep fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation of what's to come. Then again, maybe we'll see a completely different level of twisted from Little Miss Bliss.

#2. Matt Riddle, The Original Bro

In other news, it appears that Matt Riddle and Elias are on the verge of starting a band! While it hasn't been made clear if this new angle will serve as a side story or the main arc, it's apparent that Riddle and The Bloodline are still sworn enemies.

The latest edition of Raw featured a six-man tag team match that saw Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Matt Riddle take on Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

If WWE plans to resume the Riddle/Bloodline feud, there's a chance they could all be involved in the men's WarGames Match. If this happens, it will mark the first time that Matt has ever competed in this type of match.

#1. Mia Yim, WWE's newest returning superstar

The latest edition of Monday Night Raw featured the surprise return of Mia Yim. The NXT alumni aligned herself with The OC and wore out Rhea Ripley with a kendo stick.

There are still a few slots left open for the Women's WarGames match, and while it's not a 100 percent guarantee, Rhea and Mia could still be added to the mix. If this happens, it will mark the first time that Yim has technically competed in this type of environment.

In this case, the word technically means a lot, as Mia was scheduled to participate in the 2019 Women's WarGames match before she was attacked backstage by Dakota Kai.

