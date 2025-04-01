5 Current WWE women who might not be part of WrestleMania 41

WWE has booked many interesting feuds and matches for WrestleMania 41. However, several female stars don't have a storyline heading into the annual event. While some will eventually make it to The Show of Shows, others might miss the spectacle.

Ad

WrestleMania 41 is currently set to feature seven matches, with two matches coming from the women's division. Tiffany Stratton will defend the Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, while IYO SKY will put the Women's World Title on the line against Bianca Belair. Going by recent developments, it might turn into a Triple Threat contest involving Rhea Ripley.

In this list, we will look at five current WWE women who might not be part of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

#5 Natalya hasn't been involved in any major storylines lately

Expand Tweet

Ad

The last time fans saw Natalya in action was on the March 17 episode of Main Event, where she was defeated by Zoey Stark. She has recently been involved with Maxxine Dupri and has been teasing a partnership with the Alpha Academy member on RAW. Despite this, a WrestleMania match might not be in the cards for the veteran.

The Queen of Harts is not involved in any major feuds or storylines, and the program with Maxxine may still take several weeks to develop. Hence, Natalya may not compete at The Show of Shows.

Ad

#4 and #3 Nia Jax and Candice LeRae might miss WrestleMania 41

Nia Jax had a big 2024 as the Women's Champion until Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Women's Money in the Bank contract at the beginning of this year. She concluded her feud with the current champion a month ago. Since then, she has joined forces with Candice LeRae. Despite being a formidable duo, LeRae and Jax might not have a role on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Besides fighting Tiffany and Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber, the heels haven't been involved in any major storylines lately. There is also the option of fighting for the Women's Tag Team Championship, but Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might have other plans.

It was previously reported that Jax had undergone a minor medical procedure after Elimination Chamber. Although it might not affect her in-ring status, she may still miss the annual spectacle.

Ad

#2 Chelsea Green might be focusing on her new group on WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chelsea Green now has one more person to watch her back on WWE SmackDown. She has been with Piper Niven for a while, but Alba Fyre recently joined the duo. Although they have been regularly appearing on the blue brand, they are still not involved in a major storyline heading to WrestleMania 41.

As the Women's United States Champion, Green doesn't have any challengers in line yet, and she has been busy with Secret Hervice. From the looks of it, the company might just continue to build the group in the coming weeks.

Ad

#1 Alexa Bliss might have to miss WrestleMania 41 after returning this year

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE after her two-year absence as part of the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. It seemed like she was set to feud with Liv Morgan, who eliminated her from the Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. However, they haven't crossed paths yet.

Morgan is on RAW with Raquel Rodriguez as the Women's Tag Team Champion, which means she may not be featured in singles action for a while. There were rumors that Bliss and The Miracle Kid's interactions might lead to a Wyatt Sicks vs. Judgment Day feud. However, Little Miss Bliss hasn't even crossed paths with the eerie group.

From the looks of it, there might be no creative plans for Bliss en route to WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback