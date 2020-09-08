5 Cutest WWE Superstar kids that have won the fans over

The WWE Universe loves to know more about their favorite superstars and their personal lives. A vital part of this is their families, relationships, and, kids. Fans are ever-curious to catch a glimpse of their favorite WWE Superstar's family and especially their kids.

Over time, WWE fans have been introduced to some of these kids through social media or reality TV and needless to say, they have captured their attention and won over their love. Here are five of the cutest WWE Superstar kids that have the fans enamored.

#5 Hyrie Von Rotunda

There is more to WWE Superstars than their on-screen personas. Fans are always delighted when WWE Superstars take a break from their gimmicks to give them a glimpse into their personal lives. It is hard to imagine Bray Wyatt's deranged alter-ego 'The Fiend' as a father, but that is where reality parts from fiction.

Windham Rotunda, popularly known as Bray Wyatt, announced the birth of his second child with ring announcer JoJo Offerman through social media in May, accompanied by a picture of the newborn girl. He revealed that his child was named Hyrie Von Rotunda and fans were quick to congratulate the happy couple.

Windham and JoJo are also parents to Knash Sixx Rotunda. Knash was born last year on May 18, 2019 and on a heartwarming note, Wyatt also revealed that his WWE colleague Braun Strowman is Khash's godfather.

In addition, the WWE Superstar also has two daughters from a previous relationship. Wyatt was earlier married to Samantha, but the two seperated in 2017 although they share two daughters, Kendyl Rotunda and Cadyn Rotunda.

While the couple is reserved about their private life, fans have got a few glimpses of the bundle of joy through JoJo's Instagram account. We even got see little Hyrie with older brother Knash and it is all things adorable.

JoJo Offerman seems to be enjoying motherhood and hasn't been seen on WWE TV since her first pregnancy. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt was last seen in action at Payback, where he lost his WWE Universal Championship to Roman Reigns.