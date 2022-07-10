5 daughters of current WWE Superstars destined to enter the business

WWE is currently littered with second and third-generation superstars. It only goes to show that, more often than not, the business is in the blood.

Several well-known current stars are managing to juggle family life with their careers. They are also allowing their children to be part of their journey, which could be the spark for their own careers.

At present, there are a number of children who join their parents on the road week in, week out. Others have also expressed their desire to follow in their parents' footsteps and seek out a WWE career in the future.

Here are just five daughters of current stars who are destined to become part of the wrestling business in the future:

#5. Aurora Levesque - Daughter of Triple H and WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon

Aurora Rose Levesque is the oldest daughter of WWE powercouple Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Unlike many of the other names on this list, Aurora has already informed her parents that she wants to follow in their footsteps and has begun training to be part of the business.

Stephanie recently became the interim CEO of WWE as her father takes a step back from his duties. She revealed back in 2021 that her daughter was set to join the family business as well:

"We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13, and 11", noted Stephanie McMahon. "Our oldest said when she was eight years old 'Momma, I don't want your job. Daddy, I don't want your job. I want Pop's (Vince McMahon) job. So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we'll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about personality (laughs). Oh my goodness, I can't wait to see what she is going to do," via Sportskeeda.

With many second and third generation superstars destined to make an appearance in WWE in the future, it doesn't appear as though it will be long before Aurora joins in on the action.

#4. Roux Lopez - Daughter of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy on national TV back in May 2020 before going on to welcome her daughter in December. Roux has since been on the road with her father Seth Rollins and Lynch for most of her life so far.

The couple updates images of their daughter traveling with them regularly. She has been able to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in the business whilst backstage at the company's weekly shows.

Many stars have spent their younger lives in arenas and meeting their heroes, including Natalya and Stephanie McMahon. These women have grown up to dominate the business and it's easy to believe that in a decade's time, Roux may express the same desire as others to follow in her parents' footsteps.

#3. Lyric Rose Copeland - Daughter of Edge and Beth Pheonix

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR "You smell like you're annoying"~My loving daughter Lyric "You smell like you're annoying"~My loving daughter Lyric

Lyric Rose is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Pheonix. For most of her life, Lyric has been away from the business and the road since her father was pursuing a career in the acting business instead.

Back in 2020, Edge was given the all-clear and was then able to make his return to the ring as a full-time star. This also means that his children have now been opened up to a very different reality.

Phoenix and Edge have revealed that they try to split time between themselves and the children so that they don't have to spend time on the road, but it's hard to believe that their daughters will be able to be around the sport without getting bitten by the bug.

In the years to come, the wrestling world could be in safe hands with all these youngsters coming through into the business.

#2. Kaia Faith Calloway - Daughter of Michelle McCool and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia Undertaker’s daughter going old school on The Undertaker Undertaker’s daughter going old school on The Undertaker ❤️ https://t.co/0Tdeo7hwLO

The Undertaker's wrestling career has now come to a close but he still remains a contracted talent with WWE after signing a 15-year contract back in 2021. The Deadman's retirement has now freed him up to help his youngest daughter follow in his footsteps.

He has noted in an interview with ET Online that he would be the one to coach his daughter if she wanted to follow in his footsteps:

"Of all my kids, she's probably the one that I need to keep the closest eye on from following in Daddy's footsteps. She knows the ins and outs and she could probably tell you more about today's product than I can. She's really in tune with what's going on. I mean if it's in her heart, and that's what she really truly wants to do, one day I'll do my best to coach her up, obviously her mom will too. We'll see what happens. We have a long way to go before actually worrying about that." - via Sportskeeda.

#1. Joelle Anoa'i - Daughter of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Kundan !! @KundanSarmah97

@WWERomanReigns Happy Birthday to our Tribal Chief's Princess Joelle Anoai aka JoJo Happy Birthday to our Tribal Chief's Princess Joelle Anoai aka JoJo@WWERomanReigns https://t.co/WRzUxZi0Pp

Simone Johnson has become the latest member of the Anoa'i family to push forward into the family business. There's a chance that current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' daughter, Joelle, could have the same desire.

She has been exposed to the business over the past decade and has even been dragged into storylines at times. Reigns has tried his best to shield all of his children from the business.

But given the family that Joelle is a part of, it's hard to see her not wanting to become a wrestler. She is the oldest of Reigns' children and at 14 years old, she could begin training to join the business and decide to pursue a career in WWE when her education comes to an end.

A current AEW star reveals how he was allowed to appear on WWE TV this past month right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far