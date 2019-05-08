×
5 Desperate measures that Vince McMahon could take to increase WWE TV ratings 

Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.01K   //    08 May 2019, 18:22 IST

Desperate times call for desperate measures!
Desperate times call for desperate measures!

In what has been one of the biggest stories of last week, WWE is again facing issues with low ratings. This time though, it is very serious as was reflected with the desperate booking this week on both RAW and SmackDown.

WWE has previously been known to face low-rating issues, especially after the WrestleMania season when many casual fans turn away from the product only to come back later for the next WrestleMania season.

Vince McMahon opened this week's Monday Night RAW and was interrupted by Roman Reigns. The Big Dog had tweeted his desire to come to RAW a couple of days ago, and he did show up to confront the Chairman of WWE. In what looked like a very desperate move, Vince McMahon announced a new "Wild Card" rule, under which certain superstars from both RAW and SmackDown would be allowed to appear on the other show.

With superstars like AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, The Usos, and many more appearing on different brands this week, the ratings would surely be better than the last outing.

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 desperate measures that Vince McMahon could take to save the ratings after introducing the "wild card" rule this week. What is your take on the wild card rule? Let me know your opinions in the comments' section below.

#5. End the Brand Split 

The Wild Card rule is a low-blow to the brand split!
The Wild Card rule is a low-blow to the brand split!

One of the biggest problems with the recently introduced wild card rule is that it pretty much makes the brand split and superstar shake-up useless.

The whole point of splitting the roster into two different brands is to keep the wrestlers on each brand away from each other. The wild card rule was reportedly announced to bring more unpredictability to the WWE programming, which is fine to a certain level, but if this continues and wrestlers keep jumping brands every week, then the Superstar shake-up becomes somewhat pointless.

While we are yet to know he wild-card rule's effect on the ratings, if they are still comparatively low, the signs are indicating towards WWE ending the brand split soon. While I'm personally not a big fan of this as it would take away the opportunity from many wrestlers to shine at the top level, from a business point of view, this decision makes some sense.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw The Usos Triple H Vince McMahon WWE Points To Note WWE What If
Fetching more content...
