WWE is once again all about Emma. The Australian superstar was rumored to be returning to World Wrestling Entertainment on Friday. The reports turned out to be accurate as Emma made her return to the company that very same night during a live episode of SmackDown.

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey held an open challenge for anybody to come out and battle her in the ring, which Emma shockingly accepted. While the former IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champion didn't defeat The Baddest Woman On The Planet, she was competitive and took the fight to the MMA great.

The Australian star was released almost five years ago to the day of her return. Now that she's returned to WWE, Emma wants to make an impact and make up for lost time. What will the real-life Tenille Dashwood do now that she's back in the company? Could she pursue a title? Will she form a tag team?

Below are five directions for Emma following her WWE return.

#5. Emma could continue to pursue Ronda Rousey

Emma's return shocked many WWE fans, but others were anticipating her comeback. She recently let her IMPACT Wrestling contract end without signing a new deal, and the Australian star is also dating SmackDown's Madcap Moss. On top of that, Emma was an important cog in the NXT machine and likely worked closely with Triple H.

While the Australian star being re-signed was a no-brainer, almost nobody would have expected her return to be against The Baddest Woman On The Planet. Even fewer expected Emma to be so competitive against the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. Yet she put up quite the fight against Ronda Rousey.

Emma may choose to continue pursuing the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. If she is as competitive as she was in her first attempt to defeat Ronda, Emma may be even sharper and ready to go if the two lock horns again.

Don't be surprised if the talented Australian star attempts to battle Ronda again to win her first championship in the company.

#4. She could reunite with Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke is the reigning 24/7 Champion

Emma's original role in WWE was that of a quirky dancer on NXT. Despite her unique behavior, she attained great popularity after some stellar matches with Paige and was later brought to the main roster in 2014. Unfortunately, she was primarily used in a comedic role with Santino Marella initially. She then mostly appeared on shows such as Superstars and Main Event.

Thankfully, Emma returned to NXT in 2015 and had a career resurgence. She pushed away from the dancing gimmick of the past and embraced "evil Emma". As part of her character, she was united with a young and green Dana Brooke. While the two never held any titles together, they did often dominate the brand and appeared on a TakeOver special.

While the two were eventually split up, they now have a chance to reunite. Neither NXT nor the main roster had tag team gold while they were united in the past, thus offering the two new opportunities.

If Emma is a SmackDown star going forward, the inter-brand tag team titles would likely allow the two to team up regardless of brand designation. Dana is seemingly interested, so why not?

#3. Emma could have a third stint on WWE NXT

While the talented Australian star returned during WWE SmackDown, she doesn't necessarily have to remain on the main roster. There's a chance that the 33-year-old wrestler could return to NXT.

Emma has regularly appeared on the developmental brand in the past. She had two runs on NXT, with her second time on the black & gold brand sandwiched between her time on the main roster. While both of her runs on NXT proved to be successful and inventive, she never captured a title on the brand.

If Emma were to return to WWE NXT, she could right the wrongs of the past. She and Paige both attempted to become the first-ever NXT Women's Champion but Paige came out on top.

The Australian could target Mandy Rose or whomever holds the gold in the near future to win a title she was always on the cusp of holding. Plus, there's always the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles to pursue.

#2. She could challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship

Bianca Belair stands atop the division

As noted, there's no guarantee that Emma will be a full-time member of the SmackDown roster. Braun Strowman made his epic return on RAW only to move to the blue brand immediately afterwards. Emma could potentially do something similar.

If Emma does move to the red brand, her goal is likely to be the same as every other female in the division, bar very few. She'll want to capture the RAW Women's Championship from reigning champion Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair and Emma have never clashed before. The first-time ever bout taking place between two extremely talented women could steal the show no matter what event it would conceivably take place on.

The only question is whether it'd be a bout between babyfaces or if Emma would turn heel when challenging The EST of WWE.

#1. The talented Aussie could begin a rivalry with Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan at Clash at the Castle

Liv Morgan has had a thrilling 2022. She began the year by battling Becky Lynch in a top feud on RAW. She later formed a tag team with Rhea Ripley where the two challenged for tag team gold at WrestleMania. While she ultimately came up short both times, she later found success by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase and the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

While The Miracle Kid is no longer the champion, she continues to evolve. She's slowly becoming a little more crazy and far more extreme. Liv seemingly has no problem attacking her foes with weapons and diving off anything she can to put them through tables.

Given Liv's new attitude, a rivalry could break out at a moment's notice. While she's currently battling Sonya Deville, she could also potentially begin a feud with Emma.

The Australian superstar never had a chance to go extreme during her first run in the company. This go-round, she can take things to a new level while battling the talented Liv Morgan on WWE SmackDown.

