5 directions for Rhea Ripley in WWE after her split with Nikki A.S.H.

Despite being one of the most talented female superstars on the main roster, things are not looking great for former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

She and her former Super Brutality partner Nikki A.S.H. lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to the team of Queen Zelina and Carmella late last year. They were unsuccessful in regaining the gold back despite a rematch on the first episode of RAW in 2022.

If this wasn't enough of a setback for The Nightmare, her partner Nikki A.S.H. attacked Rhea this past Monday Night, becoming a heel in the process.

This came after the two women had a misunderstanding when ASH talked about challenging Queen Zelina and Carmella for another rematch while Ripley denied it. The latter suggested that the two should go their separate ways, albeit remain friends.

After the two embraced each other, Nikki attacked her former partner. She viciously targeted Ripley's throat and exclaimed that "Almost Superheroes don't need friends!"

With Super Brutality officially disbanded, she will be looking for new challenges in 2022. In this article, we look at five directions for Rhea Ripley in WWE after her split with Nikki A.S.H.:

#5 Rhea Ripley has unfinished business with Nikki A.S.H.

Things have certainly soured between Ripley and Nikki after the latter assaulted Rhea on the latest edition of RAW.

The Nightmare will undoubtedly look for revenge which could culminate in a grudge match between the two former partners over the next few weeks. This contest will pit the brute strength of Ripley against the high-flying abilities of Nikki A.S.H, making it a must-watch for the fans.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy