5 directions for Sami Zayn as a member of The Bloodline

Sami Zayn is the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline. He's a loyal ally to The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, and wants to be as close as blood to WWE's top group.

Zayn is the comedic relief element of The Bloodline, capturing the attention of audiences with his lighthearted charisma. As the lackey of the collective, The Underdog from the Underground has stood out as one of the highlights of SmackDown.

As the Honorary Uce attempts to move up the food chain in WWE, there are plenty of directions for him to take. Here are five ideas for Sami Zayn in The Bloodline.

#5. Sami Zayn takes a DNA test

A big element of being part of The Bloodline is to what extent you were connected to the Anoa'i family. While the group's mouthpiece, Paul Heyman, isn't a blood relative to the group, he has known members of that family for many years. On the other hand, Sami Zayn has the least connection to the group, whether it's by blood or by familiarity.

What if Zayn took a DNA test to show his connection to The Bloodline? These tests have become popular for people curious about their ancestral background and whatever ethnic mixtures they may or may not have.

Sami can take a DNA test and find out if he has significant Samoan ancestry, potentially linking him to the Anoa'i dynasty. He might even find out that he's adopted.

And of course, like many things in life, ancestry DNA tests are imperfect. As a means of moving up in the group, maybe Sami took one of The Bloodline members' DNA and tried passing it off as his own to get the desired outcome. Or maybe it was just a big mix-up that didn't involve any shenanigans from Sami.

#4. Sami Zayn needs to decide between The Bloodline and a title match

What if Sami Zayn somehow became the number one contender for Roman Reigns' undisputed championship? The Underdog from the Underground would definitely have a tough decision to make.

If Sami does attempt to take away Reigns' two titles, not only does he risk losing the match but also his place in The Bloodline. But if Zayn lies down for Roman, he'll be giving up a coveted opportunity to fight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Zayn is already a wrestler who consistently gets reactions from the WWE Universe. Sami wouldn't look out of place in a top-level babyface role if the company is able to capitalize on the popular underdog theme, giving audiences a modern-day version of David vs. Goliath.

#3. Solo Sikoa's personal hype man

Solo Sikoa recently became a full-time member of the main roster. He has already proven himself a force to be reckoned with - just ask Ricochet and Madcap Moss. However, Sikoa can still benefit from having a mouthpiece considering that he's still green on the microphone.

Sami Zayn, on the other hand, is far from green on the mic. He is a seasoned veteran, both between the ropes and on the stick. Sikoa can use a man like Sami in his corner to hype him up before matches.

Zayn can prove his loyalty to The Bloodline by looking out for the youngest Uce. Sami's dedication to building up the former NXT star can also lead to an increased level of respect from other members of the faction. Sami and Sikoa could both benefit greatly by watching each other's respective backs.

Roman Reigns has Paul Heyman as his personal hypeman. Sami Zayn can fill the same role for Solo Sikoa.

#2. Kevin Owens leads Sami Zayn away from The Bloodline

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have a long documented friendship and rivalry that began before their time in WWE. In an attempt to splinter The Bloodline, KO can do his best to convince Sami to ditch the group, and maybe he'll be successful in bringing Sami back by his side.

KO is someone who could introduce mixed loyalties, tempting Sami to join him and abandon The Bloodline. Zayn had the opportunity to attack Owens in his match with Jey Uso on August 29, but he did not interfere, seemingly resulting in KO's victory over Jey.

Sami explained his lack of assistance in saying that the referee had a periphery vision of what he was doing and he didn't want Jey to be disqualified. But the situation could always be brought up and questioned once again if KO tests Sami's loyalties with The Bloodline in the future.

If Zayn and Owens combine their powers once again, they'd surely be a threat to The Usos and their reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The same goes for Roman's reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#1. Sami Zayn takes out a former friend to show his loyalty to Roman Reigns & The Bloodline

Rather than join KO in the fight against The Bloodline, Sami Zayn may have to prove his loyalty to the group by personally taking out a thorn in their side. This thorn would be a former Universal Champion and someone who Zayn knows all too well.

To prove his worth to the group, Sami could be instructed to battle KO in a street fight and attack Owens at Roman Reigns' command. Owens can do his best to talk some sense into his former friend, but Zayn may be too far gone as a member of The Bloodline to hear KO's pleas.

Sami Zayn may need to do something truly brutal to prove to The Bloodline where he stands. If Zayn is able to prove his undying loyalty to the group, he might just move up a step higher than Honorary Uce.

