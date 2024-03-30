5 Directions for The Judgment Day following WWE SmackDown

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio made a surprise appearance tonight on WWE SmackDown. Dirty Dom stood with Legado Del Fantasma tonight after he attacked Rey Mysterio last week during the Hall of Famer's bout against Santos Escobar.

Rey Mysterio interrupted and made his way to the ring with the Latino World Order. It was announced that Rey Mysterio and the newest member of LWO, Dragon Lee, will be competing against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar at WrestleMania XL. Rey Mysterio defeated his son in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 39 last year in Los Angeles.

However, The Judgment Day did not seem aware of Dominik's decision as was revealed in a backstage segment. Some tension within the faction has been hinted.

Listed below are five directions for The Judgment Day following WWE SmackDown:

#5. Dominik Mysterio could get kicked out of The Judgment Day after WWE SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio once again did not inform his stablemates that he would be appearing during SmackDown tonight. They were unaware that he would be attacking Rey Mysterio last week and were caught off guard by his actions this week on the blue brand.

Rhea Ripley asked Mysterio why he didn't tell them about his WrestleMania plans tonight. The Women's World Champion used to be in control of Mysterio but it appears the WWE RAW star is acting out on his own. The rest of The Judgment Day could decide to kick the 26-year-old out of the group if he isn't going to keep them up to date with his plans.

#4. Damian Priest could finally focus on his singles career

Damian Priest noted that this year's WWE WrestleMania will be very important for The Judgment Day, not only as a group but as individuals as well. Priest and Balor will be defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Challange at The Show of Shows next weekend.

The Archer of Infamy won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last July but still has not cashed in for a title opportunity. Priest could decide to exit the heel faction if they lose the tag titles at WWE WrestleMania and focus on becoming champion as a singles star.

#3. Dominik Mysterio could decide to leave The Judgment Day for another faction

Dominik Mysterio has become very popular since joining The Judgment Day but it hasn't led to much success for him on the main roster. He was the NXT North American Champion, but none of his stablemates were there for him when he lost the title to Dragon Lee.

The former champion could realize that he has to break away from The Judgment Day to get out of the group's shadow. He could become a focal point of Legado Del Fantasma moving forward and bring some much-needed heat to the heel faction on the blue brand.

#2. Rhea Ripley may be ready to leave the group behind

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was not happy with either Dominik Mysterio or Damian Priest tonight. Mysterio didn't inform Mami of his plans on WWE SmackDown, and Priest appears to be more focused on individual goals rather than The Judgment Day retaining the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in the Six-Pack Challenge.

Regardless of the outcome of Rhea Ripley's title defense against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL, The Eradicator may be ready for a chance. She has been the face of The Judgment Day for a while now but has more than enough star power to leave the group behind and become a solo act on WWE RAW.

#1. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh could form their own team

Finn Balor has had his frustrations with Damian Priest last year. He was involved in a rivalry with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and Priest kept teasing a Money in the Bank cash in during their matches. However, Balor had multiple opportunities to defeat The Visionary but fell short every time.

The veteran could decide to start over if he and Priest lose the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. JD McDonagh has struggled to win matches since joining the group, and Balor could take the 34-year-old under his wing following WWE WrestleMania to show him how to succeed on the main roster.

