5 directions for WWE legend Jeff Hardy after returning to TNA at Against All Odds 2024

WWE icon Jeff Hardy returned to a TNA ring at Friday's Against All Odds pay-per-view. The Charismatic Enigma became a free agent from AEW on the very same date he showed up in the Cicero Stadium to single-handedly turn the tide against The System following a post-match attack on his brother "Broken" Matt Hardy, Reby Hardy, and babyface wrestlers Joe Hendry and The Nemeth Brothers.

Matt Hardy may have been defeated by Moose in the main event of Against All Odds, but he'd end the PPV on a high note alongside his returning brother. The babyfaces closed out the event triumphantly.

Jeff Hardy had taken out Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers with a chair before hitting Moose with a Twist of Fate, which wasn't able to knock the TNA World Champion off of his feet. Broken Matt hit Moose with a Twist of Fate of his own, which sent the former NFL offensive tackle down to the mat. The former five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion added an exclamation point to the segment by nailing the fallen champion with a Swanton Bomb.

What's next for the three-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion now that he's back with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling? Without further ado, let's look at five potential directions for Jeff Hardy.

#5. Jeff Hardy returns to WWE during the June 18th episode of NXT to take part in the 25-man battle royal

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes mentioned in his announcement that wrestlers "from different locker rooms" could potentially appear in Tuesday's 25-man battle royal to determine the challenger for Trick Williams at NXT Heatwave. Matt Hardy teased participation in this bout via a post on X. It's possible that both Hardy brothers could be appearing on NXT for the upcoming over-the-top-rope battle royal.

The WWE Universe would predictably go wild if Jeff were to show up to wrestle on June 18th in the 25-man match. Jeff's most recent match happened in All Elite Wrestling against Sammy Guevara during a February 2024 episode of AEW Rampage. Hardy reportedly suffered a concussion during his match with Guevara after taking a knee to the face.

Jeff's last televised match in WWE happened on the November 26, 2021, episode of SmackDown. During that show, he teamed with Drew McIntyre and defeated the tandem of Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. His final WWE match to date happened at a WWE Live Supershow on December 4, 2021. He was also victorious in that match, teaming with McIntyre and Xavier Woods to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Hardy is back in TNA, a wrestling promotion that has its door wide open to NXT. Jeff's recent return to Total Nonstop Action Wrestling could potentially lead him right back into a WWE ring.

#4. Jeff Hardy challenges for Trick Williams' championship at NXT Heatwave 2024

If Jeff Hardy is booked to participate in the 25-man battle royal this Tuesday, that'll open up the possibility of him challenging Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at Heatwave. While he doesn't necessarily need to win a title shot to make an impact, Jeff would certainly make major headlines all across the wrestling world if he got a main event role at the white-and-gold brand's next PLE.

Jeff Hardy vs. Trick Williams could be the money-making match that WWE is looking for when it comes to the upcoming NXT Heatwave premium live event. A win over a legend like Hardy would certainly boost the stock of the developmental brand's charismatic 6'4" champion.

At this point in his career, Jeff doesn't need the NXT Championship to solidify his legacy. The Anointed One would certainly have the most to gain by defeating Hardy and the most to lose if he were to be defeated by Brother Nero. Therefore, if they were to have a match somewhere down the line for NXT gold, it'd arguably be best for Trick Williams to retain his title.

#3. Jeff Hardy challenges Moose for the TNA World Championship

Matt Hardy wasn't able to procure the "TNA Title of the World" from Moose, but maybe his brother can. Jeff's last reign as TNA World Heavyweight Champion was ended at the hands of Bully Ray during the main event of Lockdown 2013. Over a decade later, The Charismatic Enigma seems to have once again set his sights on TNA's main event scene.

Jeff Hardy vs. Moose is a match best kept for a future pay-per-view, such as Emergence or Victory Road. Much like his brother Matt, Jeff doesn't need a victory against Moose to prove his worth at the top of the ladder. A win over Jeff could further Moose's credibility. However, plenty of the fanatics in the Impact Zone likely wouldn't mind seeing yet another Jeff Hardy TNA World Title reign.

A title victory over Moose would surely give Jeff a big pop, but perhaps TNA is saving that moment for rising star Joe Hendry.

#2. The Hardy Boyz go on another Expedition of Gold

The Broken Brothers went on an Expedition of Gold toward the end of their TNA run in 2017, procuring tag titles across multiple wrestling promotions, culminating in the duo winning the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 33. Considering Jeff's most recent reunion with his brother in TNA, it's possible wrestling fans could be treated to yet another golden expedition.

The Hardys have a beef with The System, who hold almost all the world titles in TNA. Matt Hardy wasn't able to wrest away the TNA World Heavyweight Championship from Moose, but maybe the brothers will be able to take the World Tag Team Titles away from Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers.

Matt and Jeff are two-time TNA World Tag Team Champions, and they can potentially add a third reign to their resume if they were to step up to The System with the tag straps up for grabs. The Hardys' hunger for tag team gold may lead them back to WWE where they could contend for titles on SmackDown, RAW, or NXT. The Broken Brothers have never gone title hunting on the white-and-gold brand, but that could change considering the recent crossover work between Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and WWE's developmental brand.

However, if it's a true Expedition of Gold, The Hardys would likely need to travel to a litany of different wrestling promotions as they did previously in search of championship glory. This could lead The Broken Brothers to places like the wrestling indies, Billy Corgan's National Wrestling Alliance, and Al Snow's Ohio Valley Wrestling.

In 2022, Matt Hardy appeared in a YouTube video alongside his brother, announcing a new Expedition of Gold after the duo won the IWC Tag Team Titles on April 30th of that year. They weren't able to pull off another Expedition of Gold in 2022, but maybe in 2024, their fortunes will be different.

#1. Jeff Hardy tangles with Mustafa Ali over the TNA X Division Championship

Mustafa Ali is continuing to build his stock in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling with his political heel persona. Ali is currently in a storyline with Speedball Mountain, while Jeff has his eyes set on The System. While it would be a treat to watch the current X Division Champion battle it out with a legendary high-flying Hardy in a TNA ring, both men are currently busy fighting other battles.

Jeff Hardy and Mustafa Ali have battled one-on-one in a wrestling ring previously, but it happened to be a much-forgotten bout on WWE Main Event in 2021. Ali defeated Hardy via referee stoppage during that match three years ago. If they were to have another match in the current year, it'd have the potential to be a banger, especially if given a proper build and compelling storyline.

Once both men are finished feuding with their current rivals, Ali and Jeff ought to put on a show-stealing performance in a one-on-one bout with or without the X Division Championship on the line. The X Division Title is defined by 'no limits,' which is right up Jeff Hardy's alley. Amazingly, he's never had a reign with the X Division strap. That could all change if he were to step up to Ali with the title on the line.

In June 2004, Jeff Hardy made his TNA in-ring debut in a match against 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles for the X Division Championship. That bout ended in a no-contest finish. Now, 20 years later, it's possible that Hardy can finally win the title that's eluded him his entire TNA career.