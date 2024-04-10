5 non-WWE wrestlers who would fit in on SmackDown, RAW, or NXT

WWE is loaded with talent, but there is still potential to add a few more skilled competitors to RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. Giulia appears to be the newest addition to the WWE family, appearing in attendance alongside William Regal and STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 this past Saturday.

This year, WWE reintroduced The Authors of Pain as in-ring competitors, and the former Tye Dillinger returned to NXT as Shawn Spears, with the latter bringing his Chairman gimmick that he previously used in AEW. What other surprises does the world's most famous wrestling promotion have in store for their fans?

Giulia gained the attention of WWE through her work with World Wonder Ring STARDOM, where she won multiple titles and awards, including a reign as World of Stardom Champion. Who will follow Giulia into the TKO-operated organization? Without further ado, let's look at five non-WWE wrestlers who would fit in on the rosters of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT:

#5. Is the longest-reigning AEW World Champion of all time, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, bound for WWE?

MJF is one of the best talkers in All Elite Wrestling. He's also the longest-reigning AEW World Champion of all time, with a reign that lasted for 406 days. On multiple occasions, Friedman has teased that he'd jump ship to the Stamford-based promotion in 2024.

However, if MJF does decide to sign with the TKO-owned brand someday, it's easy to bet that he'll find a large degree of success. WWE loves to push competitors who excel on the mic and can pull off engaging matches, and MJF can do both. The Long Island native would fit in just fine in whatever brand he performs on.

It's worth noting that MJF has a history with current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes. Like The Rock, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has whipped The American Nightmare's back with a belt. A betrayal from Friedman is the reason why Cody was permanently barred from challenging for the AEW World Championship.

MJF also owns a pinfall victory over Cody, defeating him on pay-per-view at 2020's AEW Revolution. Both men had great chemistry working together in All Elite Wrestling, and their heated past could potentially translate into a compelling storyline in the TKO-owned company someday.

#4. Former one-time TNA X Divison Champion 'Speedball' Mike Bailey

The fast and furious 'Speedball' Mike Bailey is a 33-year-old pro wrestler that TKO should keep an eye on. The former IMPACT X Division Champion is one of TNA's most exhilarating and talented in-ring competitors, who has delivered classics against Josh Alexander, Will Ospreay, and Trey Miguel. Bailey is a two-time X Division Star of the Year and has also won IMPACT Match of the Year two years in a row (2022 and 2023).

The 18-year veteran would be a great fit in 2024's WWE, especially with the introduction of WWE Speed on X. Bailey could be the poster boy of this internet series alongside stars such as Ricochet and Bronson Reed. Speedball could arguably fit well in any of WWE's brands, but it would be wise to place him in NXT first to allow him to adapt to WWE style.

Under the WWE umbrella, Bailey has the potential to steal the show in matches against fellow high-flyers like Ricochet, Dragon Lee, Axiom, and Nathan Frazer.

#3. Three-time AEW TNT Champion Wardlow

Wardlow was once one of AEW's hottest stars during his feud with MJF in 2022. However, instead of placing him in a main event role, the company allowed Wardlow to cool off in the mid-card. In recent months, he's returned to the role of a henchman, alongside leader Adam Cole as part of The Undisputed Kingdom.

WWE has turned former AEW mid-card champions like Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill into megastars overnight, and they could potentially do the same with the likes of Wardlow. While under the TKO umbrella, he could be transformed into the next Batista or Goldberg.

Wardlow is an intense powerhouse that wrestling fans have responded positively to. TKO could pick up the ball AEW dropped and take Wardlow under its wings. A well-crafted storyline and a mega push could finally see the talented wrestler reach his full potential beyond being a henchman and a former multi-time mid-card champion.

Much like his former boss MJF, Wardlow has a history with the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. A blooded Cody Rhodes emerged victorious against Wardlow in AEW's first-ever steel cage match. Perhaps they could face off one-on-one once more someday, but this time in a WWE ring.

#2. Three-time and current OVW Heavyweight Champion "The Veteran" Jack Vaughn

Jack Vaughn is the headlining star of Al Snow's Ohio Valley Wrestling. The veteran is an old-school throwback, labeling himself The Last Real Professional Wrestler. OVW talent evaluator and Hardcore legend Mick Foley has called Vaughn his favorite pro wrestler.

Vaughn is a gifted in-ring competitor akin to an NWA heavyweight star of the 1980s. The 20-year veteran has all the tools to shine on the biggest stage possible. If placed in NXT, Vaughn could potentially Fargo Strut to the top of the card, challenging major names like Trick Williams and "The Mad Dragon" Ilja Dragunov.

NXT would arguably be the best brand to send the 6'6" Ohio native as a way to introduce the OVW standout to fans. However, if and when he does arrive on the main roster, he could produce bangers with stars like Sami Zayn, Gunther, Kevin Owens, Sheamus, and Randy Orton.

#1. Former one-time DDT Iron Man Heavy Metal Champion CPA

When wrestling tragics talk about the hottest free agents in professional wrestling, the mention of CPA is a constant. The indie darling is hilarious and captivating, playing the role of the taxman who routinely wears multiple layers of shirts and pants, and he isn't afraid to tear off a dress shirt or two during an intense in-ring moment.

Surprisingly, neither WWE nor AEW have signed or featured the Certified Public Accountant on cable television. He has the potential to be a star in whichever major promotion acquires him. CPA can fit into a role akin to Santino Marella and R-Truth in Stamford-based promotion. The talented performer could be a comedic feature of the program like Danhausen and "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Perhaps his best fit would be in NXT, where CPA can further develop his character for a worldwide audience. While on the white-and-gold brand, what if the taxman tried to take down Tony D'Angelo and The Family for tax evasion, much like what happened to Al Capone?

CPA is well-versed in the art of sports entertainment and professional wrestling. His talent and multiple layers of formal business attire would fit perfectly into a TKO-owned wrestling promotion.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you want to see MJF in WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion