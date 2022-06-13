Zelina Vega is one of the more despised heels in WWE. The 31-year old star first signed with WWE in 2017. Aside from an eight-month period where she was released from her contract, she's been a semi regular on TV. Over the past five years, she's had roles both as an in-ring talent and as a manager.

Vega won the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament in 2021. She's also a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Unfortunately, the talented star disappeared from television shortly after WrestleMania 38. According to reports, Zelina has been out of WWE programming due to an undisclosed injury.

While any injury is unfortunate, the Queen of WWE will likely be back sooner or later. When she does return to WWE programming, what will she do? Will she remain on RAW? How might her character evolve?

Below are 5 possible directions for Zelina Vega when she returns to WWE TV.

#5. She could turn babyface

Zelina Vega plays a great heel. She has fantastic facial expressions. Vega also manages to portray her character extraordinarily on television. Above all else, the talented Zelina is fantastic on the mic. She can really make the WWE Universe despise her.

Despite her presentation on television, she is surprisingly quite likeable. When in a non-kayfabe setting such as UpUpDownDown or while being interviewed, Zelina comes across as a fun, sweetheart of a person. She also has a difficult past that many can relate to. Her father was unfortunately a victim of the 9/11 attacks.

Zelina Vega may come back as a babyface. With a difficult past, audiences can absolutely connect with her. Beyond that, her own charming personality would make her a likable star. Plus, due to her size, she'd almost always be an underdog. Who wouldn't want to cheer for an underdog?

#4. Vega could form a new tag team

Queen Zelina

Zelina Vega is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. In November 2021, she teamed up with Carmella to win gold. The despised duo held onto the titles until WrestleMania 38. In the event, they lost a multi-team match to Naomi and Sasha Banks.

Following their loss, Zelina and Carmella had an on-screen breakup. Zelina Vega attacked The Most Beautiful Woman In All Of WWE to give the blonde star time off for her wedding. The pair briefly reconciled in a segment before Zelina left television.

When Vega makes her comeback, she may form a tag team. While it is possible that her team with Carmella resumes, a new team would be better for Vega. Her new team could even potentially join the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Any star in the women's division from the four brands would be lucky to be paired up with the talented Queen of WWE.

#3. She can join the Judgment Day

Judgment Day

Judgment Day is beginning a new phase. The dominant faction has only existed for a few months now, but they're coming under radical change. Edge was the leader of the faction and he recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to the team.

The fourth member of the faction, Finn Balor, joined and together alongside Priest and Ripley, Judgment Day brutally attacked the WWE Hall of Famer. With Edge gone, it's unclear if they're still searching for new members. If Judgment Day does want more superstars to align with them, it may be wise to recruit Zelina.

The Queen of WWE has proven herself in the past year by winning the Queen's Crown and tag team titles. She even won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Rhea and Nikki. Plus, Zelina Vega is in a relationship with AEW's Malakai Black. Judgment Day shares similarities with his House of Black, so it may be a perfect fit.

#2. Queen Zelina could move to SmackDown

The women's division on SmackDown has faced some setbacks in recent months. Charlotte Flair took time off for her wedding. Naomi and Sasha Banks have been suspended indefinitely and Xia Li is injured.

Ronda Rousey is the current SmackDown Women's Champion. The Baddest Woman On The Planet has been defeating the title from the remaining stars on the brand. At some point, she'll have no fresh opponents left.

Zelina may be perfect for that role. While it is unlikely Queen Zelina would defeat Rousey, she'd certainly be able to carry the feud on the mic. Plus, she hasn't competed against most of the female roster on the blue brand. Zelina Vega would have plenty of potential feuds on SmackDown.

#1. Zelina Vega could challenge Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is the current RAW Women's Champion. The EST of WWE captured the title at WrestleMania when she defeated Becky Lynch. Belair has held the title for two months since the event.

Zelina is a crafty superstar and could be one of Bianca's next challengers. While she will be outmatched by Bianca athletically, she may be able to outsmart the current champion. Zelina Vega also has a significant experience advantage.

The two have battled in the past, but the Queen of WWE is yet to defeat Bianca in a televised match. In fact, Zelina Vega has lost over half a dozen bouts to Belair over the past few years. Still, the crafty Vega is unlikely to stop trying.

A return date hasn't been announced for the Queen of WWE yet. It remains unclear when she'll make her in-ring return and what she'll do upon making her comeback. Whatever Zelina Vega does, the WWE Universe will be excited to see her.

