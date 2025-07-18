5 of the most disappointing WWE title reigns so far in 2025

The Undisputed WWE Championship only changed hands once in 2024, and so far, only once in 2025. It's the industry's top title, so passing it around would diminish its luster.

Ad

Other titles, however, are more likely to change hands multiple times throughout the year. For context, the Intercontinental Championship changed hands four times in 2024.

Some, like the tag team titles, can be passed around five or six times in a calendar year. Fans have witnessed several title changes in the first half of the year. The next five WWE championship reigns were among the most disappointing.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

#5. The New Day is more entertaining after losing titles

Ad

Trending

The New Day won the World Tag Team titles from the War Raiders at WrestleMania 41. Many argued that the TLC triple threat featuring the Street Profits, DIY, and Motor City Machine Guns should have made the card instead.

After dispatching the Raiders and then the Creeds. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston dropped the titles to the Judgment Day.

The fans were behind Finn Balor and JD McDonagh during the match. Hopefully, this reign will be more fruitful than last year's, when they made their first defense nearly three months after winning.

Ad

#4. Jacob Fatu won his first WWE title in 2025

Ad

The Anoa'i Family had a good WrestleMania weekend in title matches as Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight to win the US Championship. Like Jey Uso, his overwhelming popularity and quick rise in WWE was a rollercoaster ride.

Beating Knight, whose short 2025 title reign was also a misfire, should have done more for The Samoan Werewolf, but the title was used more as a prop.

Fatu made one successful title defense, beating Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Knight at Backlash. He then lost the belt to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions.

Ad

If WWE had bigger plans for Fatu after losing, it would have made sense. So far, he's still embroiled in a feud with Sikoa.

#3. Rhea Ripley has been a fixture in RAW's title scene

After several attempts to regain the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan in 2024, Rhea Ripley reclaimed her title on the RAW on Netflix debut.

She defended it against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber, but lost it to Iyo Sky on the RAW after the big WWE PLE.

Ad

The title swap was primarily done to set up a triple threat between Sky, Ripley, and Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows. It felt like one of Charlotte Flair's early title victories to increase her number of reigns.

Ripley had more title shots, facing Sky again at Evolution. At SummerSlam, she'll challenge for the title yet again after Naomi cashed in on Sky during their match.

#2. Jey Uso's short main-event run

Ad

Jey Uso winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 was one of the most cathartic moments for a large portion of the WWE Universe. Jey's championship win validated their faith in him and his overwhelming popularity.

How he won, however, set a bad tone for his title reign. Gunther tapped out quicker than most stars. His first challengers were also disappointing, as he defeated Seth Rollins by disqualification on RAW after WrestleMania.

Ad

The Yeet Master then beat Logan Paul thanks to outside interference. His reign ended after he passed out in a rematch with Gunther following Money in the Bank.

Jey lasted 10 times longer in a choke than Gunther did before he passed out. While the moment was great for Jey and his fans, the ensuing reign was highly disappointing.

#1. The Judgment Day's Women's Tag Team title run after WrestleMania

One of the most disappointing WWE title reigns of 2025 has to be the second such run of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The duo won the titles from Belair and Naomi but then dropped them to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania.

Ad

The swap was mainly done so Lynch could turn on Lyra, as Morgan and Rodriguez regained the belts on the RAW after WrestleMania. Morgan then immediately took time off to film a movie, leaving the titles in limbo.

When she returned a few weeks later, she was more focused on the Women's World title and not the tag titles. Morgan endured another injury as an angle with Nikki Bella was blossoming for Evolution.

The Judgment Day didn't defend the titles as a duo once since the RAW after The Show of Shows. The first defense came at Evolution with Roxanne Perez filling in for an injured Morgan. That's nearly three months of doing nothing as champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE