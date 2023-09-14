5 dream feuds for Jade Cargill if she signs with WWE

The wrestling fraternity has been abuzz with reports of AEW's Jade Cargill potentially jumping ship to WWE. She was on a hiatus after losing the TBS Championship to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing earlier this year. The AEW star returned on the September 9 episode of Collision and picked up where she left off with Statlander.

On the happenstance that the 31-year-old does sign with the Connecticut-based company somewhere down the line, below is a list of five blockbuster feuds that would have WWE fans excited:

#5. Nia Jax

The Irresistible Force returned to WWE nearly eight months after her surprise Royal Rumble appearance this year. Prior to which, the 39-year-old was last seen on WWE television in 2021.

Many in the wrestling fraternity are concerned about the well-being of other WWE stars around her given previous in-ring incidents. However, being in an industry where one is susceptible to injury, this may negate this view in time.

Nia Jax previously proved to be a force of nature by taking down her opponents. Her physique enables her to gain an advantage over most other stars. A rivalry with someone like Jade Cargill would have a great impact on her return.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez recently went up against Rhea Ripley on a couple of occasions for the WWE Women's World Championship. A rivalry that had been brewing since their time on NXT.

Rodriguez initially teamed up with Liv Morgan and held the women's tag team titles prior to Liv's injury. As a singles competitor, she has stepped up her game and showcased her capabilities in the ring. Standing at over six feet tall, Rodriguez has captivated the wrestling world with her athletic and powerful moveset. Jade Cargill is also known for being physically intimidating and battling with someone like Rodriguez would enable her to make a name for herself in the Stamford-based promotion.

#3. Becky Lynch

Expand Tweet

The Man is on cloud nine after her recent accomplishment of another milestone in her wrestling career, winning her first NXT Women's Championship and thus, making her a Grand Slam Champion. Becky Lynch has been on a massive roll since her return in 2021.

Lynch is known for her fearless attitude and is willing to take on anybody who stands in her path. The multi-time Women's Champion does not back down from any confrontation and will do what it takes to prove herself to be better than the rest.

A match between Lynch and Cargill would enrich their careers by adding diversity to their already varied wrestling styles and personas.

#2. Rhea Ripley

Expand Tweet

The Eradicator's dominance in WWE needs no introduction. The Women's World Champion has been on a vicious streak since WrestleMania 39. Additionally, her strength and 'brutality' has been witnessed on varied levels, including when she started confronting and attacking male stars for her team's sake.

She is currently involved in a feud with Raquel Rodriguez. However, this week on RAW, Nia Jax made her return and destroyed the two women after their title match in the main event.

If the 31-year-old signs with WWE, they should consider a rivalry with Ripley on a grand stage like WrestleMania.

#1. Bianca Belair

The EST is undoubtedly one of the top names in the women's division. Her display of strength knows no bounds, which has been proven on many occasions.

The multi-time champion is currently out of in-ring action following her match at SummerSlam. While she suffered an on-screen injury, it is reported that Belair is okay and enjoying some time off. She has been consistent in upholding the women's division for the past couple of years.

Meanwhile, in AEW, Jade Cargill has built quite the rapport for herself with her physique and lengthy title reign extending beyond a year. A feud between The EST of WWE and Cargill would definitely be one for the history books.