5 dream matches for current WWE Champions that could happen in 2021: Brock Lesnar's return, Cancelled match from 2020

WWE currently has a stellar set of Champions on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. A good portion of them won their titles during WrestleMania weekend, while some have held theirs for a long time.

The singles title-holders, in particular, look as good as ever in WWE. The majority of them have proven their dominance over their respective rosters, which makes for some exciting possibilities once their title reign is in danger. A lot of these Champions will face major challenges in the coming months.

With the return of regular crowds looming over the summer, WWE has quite a few dream matches up its sleeve for the rest of 2021. They range from blockbuster showdowns on RAW and SmackDown to potential classics on NXT.

Some of them have happened before, while another couple have been teased. Nevertheless, all of these dream matches would be fantastic. What a way for WWE to say "Welcome back" to the fans.

Here are five dream matches featuring current Champions in WWE that could happen in 2021. Which of these matches most excite you? Sound off in the comments below.

#5 WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Is Brock Lesnar on the horizon for The Tribal Chief?

This match has happened multiple times in the past, even headlining two WrestleManias. But a new dynamic has been added to the story between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

The Beast has not been seen in WWE since he put over Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Since then, Paul Heyman got removed from his creative role on RAW and went over to SmackDown, serving as the special counsel to The Tribal Chief.

Heyman plays a different role alongside Reigns from his usual schtick with Lesnar. He has taken a backseat to the Universal Champion but is an important part in making him even more of a legitimate star. But what happens when his original client returns to WWE?

Brock Lesnar could go multiple ways upon his return, which may come as soon as SummerSlam. He may appear on SmackDown and question Paul Heyman over his alliance with the Universal Champion. Seeing Lesnar as a babyface would be refreshing, while further cementing Roman Reigns as the biggest heel in WWE.

This is a dream match solely because of the Heyman factor and where his permanent allegiances may lie. Wherever he goes, Reigns would likely come out on top. As long as Brock Lesnar is back, WWE has to book this at any point before WrestleMania 38.

