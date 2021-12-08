5 dream matches for Kurt Angle on the current WWE roster

Kurt Angle is undoubtedly one of the biggest legends in pro wrestling, both inside and outside the ring.

Inside the squared circle, the WWE Hall of Famer was arguably one of the finest performers with his unparalleled strength and fine technical in-ring ability. Outside the ring, Angle won many hearts when he secured a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Summer Olympics with a broken neck.

Kurt held his own against established names like The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Edge, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin during his time at WWE. He won many accolades, being a five-time World Champion, an Intercontinental Champion, European Champion as well as a Tag Team Champion with the late Chris Benoit. Apart from championship glory, the Olympic Champion was also a King of the Ring winner in 2000.

On his return to WWE in 2017, Kurt played the role of on-screen RAW General Manager with equal finesse as his capable in-ring ability. John Cena, when inducting this legend into the Hall of Fame in 2017, had this to say:

"He is, without question, the most gifted all-around performer we have ever had step into a ring. There will never be another like him."

With such laurels to boast of, if Angle was to lock horns with some of the current WWE Superstars, their battles would be epic. In this article, we look at five dream matches for Kurt Angle on the current roster:

#5 Finn Balor vs. Kurt Angle

Finn Balor was the inaugural WWE Universal Champion in 2016 and, over the years, has had some memorable feuds with established names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Bray Wyatt, to name a few.

The contest between Balor and Angle will be one for the ages, pitting the high-flying ability of Finn against the gifted technical ability and physical dominance of The Olympic Champion.

Will the Coup de Grace prevail in this one, or will the Angle Slam be enough to seal the deal? Whatever is the case, the WWE Universe will undoubtedly be in for a memorable bout.

