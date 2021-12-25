5 dream matches for Kyle O'Reilly we never got to see on WWE's main roster

Kyle O'Reilly recently found himself in the headlines with his WWE contract expiring after NXT War Games. Following weeks of rumors and speculation, the former three-time NXT Tag Team Champion debuted for All Elite Wrestling on the Holiday Bash special of AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday.

The Violent Artist joined his former Undisputed Era stablemates Adam Cole and Bobby Fish in AEW. On Dynamite, the three men mirrored their infamous NXT debut back at TakeOver: Brooklyn III, a late entry for one of the most surreal visuals of 2021.

With his time with WWE in the books and his in-ring career in AEW set to begin on next week's AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash, it's time to look back on what could've been. O'Reilly achieved a lot in NXT, but there was so much potential for him in the company. In this article, let's look at the five dream matches Kyle O'Reilly could've had on WWE's main roster.

5) Kyle O'Reilly vs. Sheamus

Kyle O'Reilly had fans talking about his prospects on WWE's main roster. Even after the split of his faction, many thought that he was destined for success on NXT and beyond. Whether it be in singles or tag team action, the Undisputed Era stablemate has excelled in a major way. Another superstar that fits the same bill is Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior is a former four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He was also in The Bar with Cesaro, one of the best tag teams of the past decade. Sheamus has been one of the most consistent performers since the start of the pandemic, with show-stealers on television and pay-per-view.

O'Reilly has a hard-hitting style that can be unmatched inside the squared circle, but Sheamus is one competitor that can keep up with the strikes. The two men going at it would be something more akin to what fans would see in NJPW. This contest will be physically intense and keep fans on the edge of their seats.

