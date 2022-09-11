5 dream matches for Sasha Banks when she returns to WWE

A former Women’s Tag Team Champion, Sasha Banks’ shocking exit in the May 16 edition of RAW dealt a huge blow to WWE. She relinquished her title along with Naomi, following which the women's tag team division became stalemated for almost three months.

Reports regarding Sasha’s return have grown considerably ever since she left. Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE has led fans to believe that Boss & Glow will reach an agreement with Triple H and solve their creative frustrations. The duo is even alleged to be present on the internal roster.

Sasha Banks could have a variety of dream matches upon her return. In this list, we will look at five of them.

#5. An anticipated showdown - Dakota Kai

Interestingly, Sasha Banks and Dakota are yet to have a one-on-one fight in WWE. Both superstars met inside the ring during multi-woman bouts, with their last match being in 2019.

The Damage CTRL member previously challenged Banks after she had a successful run in NXT. She emphasized on a potential champion vs. champion match to add to the excitement.

“Then you've got Sasha Banks who we haven't gotten the ring together (singles match), but I think we'd put on a banger... There are so many people that I'd love to square up with, and having the Championship with me would be like the bonus, that would be cool."

"There's a lot of people that have said that to me on social media, and I hope there is a chance for it to happen because she's amazing. And yeah, we'd be able to tell some really cool stories," Kai said. "Champ versus Champ, that would be freaking cool." (ComicBook.com)

Upon her return at SummerSlam 2022, Kai has allied herself with Bayley and IYO SKY to target top babyfaces. Sasha making a comeback to RAW with the same persona may get her on the opposite side of the stable. A battle between Dakota Kai and Sasha Banks would be a strong possibility.

#4. Past vs. Present - Raquel Rodriguez (and Aliyah)

A champion duo

When Boss and Glow return, WWE is most likely to pit them against the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions. Sasha and Naomi would naturally start from where they left off and target the current titleholders, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Naomi and Aliyah could have their own rivalry, centering on a contest between two apex high-flyers. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks could focus on Raquel Rodriguez. The strength and size of the newcomer would be a massive challenge for the technical abilities of The Boss, while giving the audience multiple exciting matches.

#3. Boss Fight - Stephanie McMahon

Sasha Banks pitched the idea of a battle between bosses during an interview in 2017. During that time, the Women’s Revolution was at its peak and superstars, particularly the Horsewomen of WWE, wanted a piece of the Queen of Queens.

“I would love to wrestle Stephanie McMahon. I would love to let her know that I am the boss of the WWE. She can just be the Princess, I’m the true boss.", said Sasha Banks. (H/T ManchesterEveningNews)

Stephanie McMahon had iconic matches with superstars like Ronda Rousey, Trish Stratus and Brie Bella. She is a natural heel due to her authoritarian role. A battle with the returning babyface Sasha would surely be a cracker.

#2. Former WWE Superstar - Mickie James

Mrs. Hardcore Country

Impact Wrestling star Mickie James recently took to Twitter to challenge Sasha Banks to a fight. Previously, the one-night crossover icon made an appearance at this year's Women's Royal Rumble, where she was eliminated by Lita.

The last few years for Mickie James in WWE have been a whirlwind. She had a streak of losses, went undrafted in 2020 and was eventually released the following year. Similar to Sasha Banks, her exit was met with controversy.

Both superstars didn't leave the company on the best of terms in Vince McMahon’s era but could return under Triple H’s creative. The latest news regarding Mickie James is that she is considering retirement. A dream match with Banks would be the perfect last match before she finally hangs up her boots.

#1. Dream match - Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Trish Stratus isn’t scared of Sasha Banks Trish Stratus isn’t scared of Sasha Banks 👀 https://t.co/FXBQykpCsU

The WWE Hall of Famer hasn't ruled out a match against Sasha Banks. Both had a brief moment in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, which she considers could have panned out for more.

“Sometimes you just have this energy that's palpable and you just have this, you know, it's like when Lita and I faced off. Ooh, they felt that. When Rock and (‘Stone Cold’ Steve) Austin faced off, people felt that. So when Sasha and I faced off, I mean, I felt it too, you know, and it was a good moment. So will follow up on it? I mean, if there's an opportunity, perhaps."

Trish Stratus recently returned to WWE RAW, amidst her hometown crowd in Toronto. She is in good shape and could pull off some exciting one-offs. Her match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019 is still considered an iconic moment for generations to come.

The Stratusfaction Specialist has made sporadic appearances in WWE since her retirement in 2006. The opportunity to work with the current women’s roster continues to motivate the 7-time Women's Champion.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. Which WWE legend should Sasha Banks face after her potential return? Mickie James Trish Stratus 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA