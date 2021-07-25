5 Dream matches for The Rock against current WWE Superstars

The Rock, a certified megastar in WWE and Hollywood, is easily one of the most newsworthy public figures today. He previously appeared on SmackDown almost two years ago. Since then, fans have been wondering when exactly the former 10-time world champion will return.

Now that live crowds are part of WWE events again, it is being reported that The Rock is set to appear at this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view. If the legendary star returns to in-ring action at some point, which current superstar do you think will wrestle him?

It's no secret that Roman Reigns is a top pick to face The Rock, which is why this write-up will focus on a few other performers instead.

So let's take a look at five dream matches for The Rock against current WWE Superstars.

#5. The Rock vs. Randy Orton - A battle between WWE's third-generation stars

Randy Orton's family has had a long history with professional wrestling, as his grandfather, Bob Orton, and father, Bob Orton Jr., were both a part of the industry.

Meanwhile, The Rock's Samoan roots are well-known in this day and age. He is an honorary member of the Anoa'i family — the grandson of Peter Maivia and the son of Rocky Johnson.

Randy Orton and The Rock have never fought each other in a singles contest, which is why it has remained a dream match for many members of the WWE Universe.

If the people in charge greenlight a feud between them soon, both superstars will likely participate in a series of engaging promos and segments. But can The Rock and Randy Orton, both in their 40s, deliver a great match against each other at this stage?

Orton's methodical in-ring approach would be an intriguing contrast to The Brahma Bull's showmanship. Moreover, a no disqualification stipulation could always add more intensity to their potential WWE clash.

Do you think the time has passed for a dream match between these veterans? Or would you still be hyped to see The Rock vs. Randy Orton at some point down the road? Sound off in the comments section below.

