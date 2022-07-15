5 Dream Matches for Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels if he returns to WWE

In WWE, there's only one man who holds the titles of The Heartbreak Kid, the Showstopper and Mr. WrestleMania. Of course, it's the legendary Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels.

Considered by many fans and fellow wrestlers to be one of the greatest performers of all time, Michaels is about as much of a franchise player as anyone has ever been in WWE. He's been a loyal soldier to the promotion and now acts as a coach and producer in NXT.

So, in many ways, even though he doesn't wrestle anymore, he's never really left us.

After losing his retirement match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI, Michaels wrestled just one more time. He joined Triple H in a tag match against 'Taker and Kane at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The showdown turned out to be a disaster.

Michaels likely doesn't want that to be what the fans remember about his last moment in the ring. But will he ever make a comeback? If so, here are five opponents that would be a perfect fit for him.

#5 - Ricochet

Ricochet is a hit with fans, even though he's rarely been booked effectively in his time with WWE. Once known as the 'King of the Indies', his signing with the promotion was highly-anticipated. Sadly, that potential is yet to be realized.

Ricochet is one of the most dynamic performers in the world

Obviously, Ricochet is an aerial artist who would bring out the 'old' Shawn Michaels - someone influenced by the Mexican style who takes insane bumps.

While Ricochet may not be a world title threat in WWE right now, a matchup between him and HBK could be a main event anywhere in the world.

#4 - Seth Rollins

There are very similar styles between The Heartbreak Kid and The Architect. Both men are savvy in the ring, but can take to the air when necessary. Plus, the battle of wits between the two could make for some fascinating television.

This could very well come down to a franchise player of old versus one from today. And once again? The storyline builds itself from there.

Seth Rollins is known for his ability to make every opponent look better, so he could do a lot of things in the course of a bout to cover for Michaels. As great as HBK is, he would benefit even more by having a selling machine like Rollins in the ring with him.

#3 - AJ Styles

For years, fans and observers have made comparisons between Shawn Michaels and The Phenomenal One. That's easy to see, considering both men started out as aerial artists who later morphed into all-around grapplers.

During Styles' time in TNA, it was thought that he would never wrestle for WWE. He arrived and dominated from the start.

AJ Styles has been one of the best in the business for 20 years

HBK had his doubters in the beginning as well. Both were labeled too small to be dominant in sports entertainment.

In hindsight, the critics were really, REALLY wrong, weren't they?

AJ Styles is now 45 years old; Michaels will be 57 later this month. So, if these two were to ever clash, it would have to happen soon. But if they do come face to face someday? Expect to see a candidate for Match of the Year.

#2 - Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare took WWE by storm when he made a shocking return to the company earlier this year. Cody had spent years on the 'other side' and had been openly critical of the promotion. Regardless, the former AEW Executive Vice President was still embraced with open arms when he returned.

Unfortunately, it wasn't long before the beloved babyface suffered a torn pectoral muscle that put him out of action. According to WWE, he will be out of action until early 2023.

A matchup featuring Cody and Shawn Michaels would be a passing of the torch of sorts. It would also justify Cody's decision to strike out on his own, only to return home as the prodigal son.

HBK symbolizes everything about World Wrestling Entertainment's past. Cody represents a vision for the future. A battle between the two would likely have a storybook finish, with the Hall of Famer putting over one of WWE's most popular stars.

#1 - Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

The current Undisputed Universal Champion is the most dominating force we have seen in WWE in several years. His historic run ranks right up there with names like Hogan, Backlund and Sammartino.

Roman Reigns is, quite frankly, the number one personality in sports entertainment today. It's not even debatable, so... please, acknowledge him.

The Tribal Chief has dominated the promotion

There's an obvious storyline here if HBK makes a comeback to face The Tribal Chief. Michaels could play the role of the avenging hero, one who returns from out of nowhere to take on a seemingly unbeatable champion.

This would be akin to a Rocky movie, with the longshot giving the titleholder all he could handle before likely falling short.

It's doubtful that The Showstopper would receive another title reign, but who knows? In WWE, anything is possible. But one thing's for sure: Putting him in a position where he has to fight back against the odds? That would be 'vintage Shawn Michaels'.

