5 Early rumors for the aftermath of WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35

The build to WrestleMania 35 is happening in a great fashion. More or less this year's Mania is going to be a show to reminisce about for a long time. Though WrestleMania always garners a huge reaction from the crowd, this year WWE has utilized a perfect blend of quality storylines with just enough nostalgia.

The possibility of three babyfaces standing as the top champions of WWE at the end of the night is another huge positive for the show. The top show of the year is still more than two weeks away to unfold but the rumour mill has already started to abuzz with speculations regarding the aftermath of WrestleMania 35.

WWE will love to keep the momentum going after a seemingly good WrestleMania. Smackdown Live! will move to Fox in October which can bring some big changes to the blue brand of WWE.

So without any further adieu, let us dig deep to analyze all that is speculated to happen after WrestleMania 35.

#1 Drew McIntyre is going to challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship

Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins is all set to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE has put several other superstars against Lesnar but none of them was able to conquer the Beast. Except for Roman Reigns' brief run, Lesnar has kept the top title of raw brand hostage for almost two years now.

Seth Rollins looks like the perfect one to end the tyrannical run of Brock Lesnar. And if this past Monday Night Raw's match between McIntyre and Rollins is anything to go by then we are in for a treat post Mania.

There are several reports showing an advertisement promoting a match for the Extreme Rules PPV between Rollins and McIntyre after WrestleMania 35. In all likelihood, it would be for the Universal Championship. Plus, the way McIntyre has been booked for the most part of 2018 and in 2019 he is looking destined for greatness.

