The past week has seen some massive changes to the rosters of RAW and SmackDown. There were a lot of Superstars who moved brands during the 2020 WWE Draft, particularly on Night Two. The impact each of them will have on their new brands will be varied, with some stars more likely to succeed than others.

A lot of it boils down to the storylines that present them on either RAW or SmackDown. There is potential in a few fresh feuds for WWE's biggest Superstars, but the company has the chance to revisit some previous rivalries that proved to be successful, either creatively or in the ring.

The WWE Draft has enabled quite a few of those feuds to be revived. For some, revisiting these rivalries would pen the next chapter of an epic and storied feud or serve as continuation of a hot program two Superstars shared years ago.

And for some others, it would be the opportunity to right the wrongs when they crossed paths with one another previously.

Let's take a look at five such feuds WWE can revisit, following the 2020 WWE Draft.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship

Their match at Royal Rumble 2017 was excellent.

The best thing in WWE at the moment is Roman Reigns, who is thriving as the heel Universal Champion on SmackDown. His current rivalry with his cousin, Jey Uso, has seen some excellent and layered storytelling so far.

Their main event match at Clash of Champions was great, with another one set to happen at Hell in a Cell.

Following their 'I Quit' Match inside the Cell, WWE will likely have to set up multiple Universal title challengers for Reigns. Several Superstars could step up to the plate, including a couple of old rivals to the Tribal Chief. One of them is Kevin Owens, who had a feud with him over the very title Reigns is currently carrying, almost four years ago.

KO successfully defended the Universal Title against Reigns in a brutal No Disqualification Match at Royal Rumble 2017. That match proved how good their in-ring chemistry is. Owens could really do with a main event angle like this, after years of inconsistent booking.

As as a babyface, Owens could do spectacular things alongside the evil Big Dog, even in defeat.

However, this would likely only be a one pay-per-view program because Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns each have more exciting options currently on SmackDown, especially when it comes to past rivalries.

More on them in a bit.