5 facts you ought to know about Becky Lynch outside WWE

Becky Lynch is one of the top stars of WWE and maintains her status as The Man. She is well known for all of her accolades, but there is still much more to know regarding the person behind the character, Rebecca Quin.

For this list, we will look at some interesting facts regarding Becky Lynch that don't relate to her WWE career.

#5. Had multiple interesting jobs before becoming a WWE Superstar

It's no secret that Becky Lynch was born to be a wrestler, but it wasn't easy to become one. Before joining WWE, she found multiple careers and even had to retire from wrestling. However, in 2013, she returned to the ring and joined the company.

During her time away, Becky Lynch was a personal trainer, Hollywood stuntwoman, flight attendant, and she taught English as a foreign language. At one point, she even attended clown college for three years before deciding it was all nonsense.

#4. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were already close before they officially became a couple

Becky is one of the WWE stars who met their eventual spouse in the same company, but in her case, it took years before she and Seth Rollins became a couple due to the timing of it all.

Becky signed with WWE in 2013, while Rollins was already with the company since 2010. Seth joined the main roster in 2012 while Lynch in 2015, and this is when the friendship between both stars blossomed. They were both in different relationships until they were both single at the right time.

The Man shared with Ariel Helwani that they immediately clicked during their first conversation years ago. They remained friends until somewhere along the line, they decided to try dating each other. They got engaged in 2019 and welcomed a daughter in 2020. They officially tied the knot in 2021.

#3. Becky Lynch is present in several mainstream media

WWE Superstars appearing in movies or TV Series as themselves or playing for another character is not new. Becky is one of them on her way to making a name for herself in pop culture.

Her first movie project was The Marine 6: Closed Quarters, where she played Maddy Hayes. However, her most significant and most praised project is her portrayal of Cyndi Lauper in The Rock's sitcom Young Rock. There were reports that she was also set to appear in Marvel's Eternals before it got cut since it was too emotional.

#2. Wanted to incorporate Irish mythology into her ring name

Picking a ring name is crucial for every wrestler as it could make or break their character. Some go for a play with their name; some use something inspired by their idols, and much more. In the case of the former RAW Women's Champion, she initially wanted to incorporate an Irish warrior hero and demigod, Cu Chulainn.

Lynch said on Sports Illustrated that she initially wanted her last name as part of her ring name, Quin, and add Chulainn as its last name. She also had the option of naming herself, Madeleine, and Robin Daly. She picked her current name since she wanted part of her name present.

#1. She is not the only wrestler in the family

It's already noted that she is married to fellow superstar Seth Rollins, but before the two met, Lynch already shared the role of a wrestler with her brother, Gonzo de Mondo.

Lynch's brother, whose real name is Richy, was the one who introduced her to wrestling. They also signed up for Finn Balor's wrestling school, where they worked as a tag team. However, he did not pursue a career in wrestling.

