5 Fallouts from WrestleMania 36 - Becky Lynch revisits unfinished business, Braun Strowman's challenger for Universal title revealed?

Who is next in line for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship?

Will Braun Strowman be able to hold on to the Universal title for long?

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Becky Lynch somehow managed to retain her RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36

All things considered, WrestleMania 36 was a special show that will be remembered by fans for a long time. Albeit for a few hours, WWE managed to make the world forget about the tough situation we're in right now.

This year's Mania had something for everyone. The Boneyard Match and the Firefly Fun House Match stole the show in particular and as a result, cinematic bouts could well become a norm in the future. In addition to the various surprises, we also had two first-time world champions in Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman, both of whom will now have an eye on their upcoming title defenses.

Following a show that was too big for one night and had a whopping 18 matches in total, the landscape of the WWE is bound to change. Without further ado, let us look into five possible fallouts from WrestleMania 36.

#5 A returning Nia Jax confronts Becky Lynch

Remember when Nia Jax almost knocked out Becky Lynch in the build-up to Survivor Series 2018?

Many were left stunned when Becky Lynch retained the RAW Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler. Given how rapidly the Queen of Spades managed to quash aside all competition heading into WrestleMania, it felt like the perfect occasion for The Man to finally drop her title. However, that wasn't to be.

Becky Lynch is now all set to extend her reign over a year and has already defended the RAW Women's title against every legitimate contender. So what's next for her? Well, there is one Superstar on whom Becky is yet to assert her dominance and that is Nia Jax.

Both Becky and Nia have an impending faceoff left in the bag following the SmackDown Women's invasion of RAW back in 2018 where The Man was left concussed following a brutal blow from The Irresistible Force. This even resulted in Becky having to bow out of her scheduled clash at Survivor Series against Ronda Rousey.

That run-in never transpired into an actual feud and this would be the right time to settle some unfinished business. Nia Jax has only recently been medically cleared after having torn her ACL in both knees and will be raring to go. Perhaps, this time she would even manage to put Becky in her place for good, who knows?

1 / 5 NEXT