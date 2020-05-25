5 Feuds for AJ Styles after his move to SmackDown

AJ Styles is back in the house that he built

When the Intercontinental Championship tournament bracket was revealed on SmackDown two weeks ago, the inclusion of AJ Styles caught everyone by surprise. Back then, he was a RAW Superstar but the IC title belonged to the Blue brand. So despite the Brand-to-brand Invitational rule in place, fans did not really give him a chance of going all the way.

That stance certainly changed last week on SmackDown. Moments after Styles took care of business with Shinsuke Nakamura in the first round of the IC title tournament, it was announced that The Phenomenal One had been traded to the Blue brand for future considerations.

AJ Styles is now certainly one of the favorites for becoming the next Intercontinental Champion. However, irrespective of how he performs in the tournament from now on, Styles certainly has a lot of Superstars he could target, now that he's back in the house that he built.

Without further ago, let us look at the possible feuds for The Phenomenal One following his move to SmackDown.

#5 AJ Styles vs Daniel Bryan

Styles and Bryan last feuded for the WWE Championship

I've already mentioned how AJ Styles is one of the favorites for winning the IC title. Another favorite is Daniel Bryan who will be coming up against Jeff Hardy in a semifinal later this week on SmackDown.

Hardy seems to have unfinished business with Sheamus who could certainly cost the former the match. At the same time, Styles is an overwhelming favorite against his semifinal opponent Elias. The Drifter too would be wary of a lurking King Corbin.

However, Styles vs Bryan could go much further than just the Intercontinental Championship tournament. The last time these two were in a feud was for the WWE Championship where we saw Bryan turn heel after so many years and assume the gimmick of The Planet's Champion.

The American Dragon came out on top then after multiple title defenses and perhaps The Phenomenal One could be looking to get revenge for the same. Worth mentioning is the fact that both men are now in reversed roles as Styles is back to being a heel while Bryan is once more the crowd favorite.