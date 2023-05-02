The main roster looks as bolstered as ever after the recent WWE Draft 2023, with over 95 superstars ready to be in action. Prolific wrestlers from the developmental division have gotten their well-deserved breakthroughs, with a few being given the liberty to jump brands.

Following the roster shake-up after almost two years, a bunch of talent has shifted to other brands to hint at new upcoming feuds. Most of them are work-in-progress during the flagship shows. Meanwhile, a former popular NXT stable could be restored on the main roster.

On this list, we will look at five feuds that can begin after the WWE Draft 2023

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz/Madcap Moss- RAW

Pro Wrestling & MMA News @PWMMANews As a guest on Miz TV, Shinsuke Nakamura gets Miz to say "Chi si kin tama" over and over until Nakamura tells him it means "man with tiny balls" in Japanese. #WWERaw As a guest on Miz TV, Shinsuke Nakamura gets Miz to say "Chi si kin tama" over and over until Nakamura tells him it means "man with tiny balls" in Japanese. #WWERaw https://t.co/bi40lXEPKA

Tonight on RAW, The Miz introduced Shinsuke Nakamura as the red brand’s pick for the WWE Draft 2023. The conversation on Miz TV revolved around the World Heavyweight Championship until Nakamura turned down the A-Lister’s offer for an alliance and knocked him out with a Kinshasa.

If stealing the spotlight from The Miz wasn’t enough, Nakamura even made a rude remark about his balls. This was a clear teaser of the Japanese wrestler’s first rivalry in WWE following his return from Japan, where he fought Hall of Famer The Great Muta.

Shinsuke could even feud with the newly-turned villain, Madcap Moss. Both stars locked horns during Nakamura’s return match in mid-April. The King of Strong Style won the match, but Moss could return with a vengeance.

#4. The Original Club vs. The Bloodline - SmackDown

The Original Club's mission to take over the blue brand after the WWE Draft 2023 is bound to start with The Bloodline. Since its inception, Roman Reigns' stable has been at the top. Given that SmackDown doesn't have a babyface faction other than Hit Row, O.C. vs. Bloodline is a huge storyline possibility.

Roman Reigns hasn't faced AJ Styles in a singles match on WWE television since Extreme Rules 2016. Moreover, he hasn't defeated The Phenomenal One during his Undisputed Title reign unless the October 2022 live event showdown in Vancouver is counted. A title match between Styles and Reigns will probably branch out from the feud between O.C. and The Bloodline.

#3. Imperium vs. The Way - RAW

Indi Hartwell’s arrival in the main roster has completed the all-heart family. Formerly The Way stable, Hartwell, Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae only lacked Austin Theory on the red brand. The latter shifted to SmackDown during Night Two of the WWE Draft 2023.

RAW chose Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser above Theory. Imperium could have a long-term program with The Way, given the fact they will likely reform and can add a new member to replace Austin Theory. Triple H might employ Von Wagner as the faction's fifth member, who is currently marked as a free agent.

#2. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair - SmackDown

Archie Carter @ArchieWrestling



Bianca Belair vs Charlotte Flair

Summerslam 2023

#WWERaw #WWEDraft Now that they are both on SmackdownBianca Belair vs Charlotte FlairSummerslam 2023 Now that they are both on Smackdown Bianca Belair vs Charlotte FlairSummerslam 2023#WWERaw #WWEDraft https://t.co/2xm3TIERHN

The EST of WWE's move to SmackDown was a bid to keep Judgment Day intact as Rhea Ripley is back on the red brand. It also paved the way for a highly-anticipated clash between Belair and Charlotte Flair.

Bianca Belair defeated all four Horsewomen of WWE in an emphatic fashion. However, her victory against Flair resulted from disqualifications. Their feud ended abruptly. WWE Draft 2023 could finally give a definitive outcome to Bianca vs. Charlotte.

During an interview, The Queen did mention that she would love to have a long-term program with Belair. She is also inching closer to her father’s record of winning 16 world titles. Last year, Charlotte Flair became a 13-time Women’s Champion.

#1. LA Knight vs. Austin Theory on SmackDown is a heavy possibility after the WWE Draft 2023

United States Champion Austin Theory has been on a high this year. His excellent in-ring work has attracted fans, keeping aside the fact that he defeated John Cena at WrestleMania while also gaining wins over Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

LA Knight started 2023 with a multitude of losses. However, his charisma made his every appearance stand out, such that the crowd started to back the heel. He is back to his winning ways on the main roster. The fastest-rising superstar is bound to meet other rising stars at some point after the WWE Draft 2023.

Interestingly, Knight’s brash actions were identical to Theory during his selfie gimmick, but the veteran was able to generate interest among the crowd. The WWE Universe believes the former Million Dollar Champion could stop All-Day Theory’s momentum altogether.

Triple H has often proved that he listens to fans. The decision to put both stars in question on the same brand after WWE Draft 2023 should have resulted from that. However, the question is whether Hunter would prefer Knight to win the United States Title or the Money in the Bank briefcase in July.

