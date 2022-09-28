A new power couple in WWE? - 5 tag team feuds for Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae on RAW

Candice LeRae recently made a shocking return to WWE in the 26 September edition of RAW. The wife of Johnny Gargano, LeRae had been out of action since May this year.

The Poison Pixie's return attracted the gaze of many fans. She arrived only a month after her husband made his own comeback to WWE. Previously, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae took time off from wrestling to care for their child.

An in-ring reunion between the couple may be on the cards. In this list, we will take a look at the five-tag team feuds for Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

#5. RAW Superstars The Miz and Maryse

WWE usually prefers The Miz & Mrs. duo as antagonists to major faces. They have previously been involved in feuds with the Bella Twins, Daniel Bryan and John Cena. Most recently, they had a brief storyline with Edge and Beth Phoenix, culminating in the Royal Rumble this year.

The A-List Couple is renowned for lifting crowd-favorite couples in the eyes of the WWE Universe. They are natural heels as their ego and brash personalities can easily strike a feud with any other team. As such, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae may find themselves facing The Miz and Maryse in the near future.

The Miz is presently locked in a feud with Dexter Lumis while Maryse has been taken off from live television. A potential team-up is possible once The A-Lister has helped the newcomer settle on the main roster of RAW.

#4. Mustafa Ali and Nikki A.S.H

Having returned to RAW, Candice LeRae straightaway set her eyes on former rival Nikki A.S.H. She defeated her in a high-voltage match. However, the heel supervillain may not be done with LeRae anytime soon.

Nikki is one of Triple H's personal favorites. The former RAW Women's Champion has struggled to find rivalries and LeRae's arrival might be the solution. The foundation for a major feud has been laid in WWE, given some necessary inclusions have been made.

Recently, Mustafa Ali has reverted to the Main Event attraction. The Heart of 205 Live is arguably underutilized. A potential team-up with Nikki A.S.H. will make them a deadly high-flying duo, capable of posing a major threat to the union of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae in the main roster.

#3. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

The ultimate couple of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have been together since 2017. They are a champion duo but have never wrestled together inside the squared circle.

This could change now that Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae have arrived on RAW. WWE could book them against Belair and Ford, giving them something entirely fresh. No superstar has faced the other inside the ring before. The EST of WWE will also be in favor of a mixed tag team in the future.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is in a program with Damage CTRL. Her feud with Bayley may continue until Survivor Series WarGames. Following that, teaming up alongside her hubby Montez Ford is an exciting possibility.

#2. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio

An intriguing and budding connection, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have become a solid pair on RAW. Both Judgment Day members watch out for each other as if they are family and Dom has also acknowledged Rhea as his 'Mami'.

The odd duo have come a long way since their first encounter. Ripley saved Dominik multiple times from Edge on RAW, a stark contrast to how she threw him towards a charging Spear earlier. Their drama and storyline could be taken to the next level once they are pitted against Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae.

A rivalry is highly likely between them. Edge probably won't be able to stop The Judgment Day on his own and may scout for allies like Johnny Wrestling and Candice. Later, the couple may even solely feud with Dominik and Rhea, who will be closer in the future.

#1. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch - Fight for being the supreme couple in WWE

The modern-day power couple were last seen at WWE Extreme Rules 2019. Fans loved the idea of a 'Rollynch' pairing to support each other, but it didn't lead to anything substantial. Both superstars weren't comfortable with their on-screen chemistry.

However, a showdown between Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae is inevitable. There could be a legit power struggle in the mixed tag division once the couple reunites. WWE will be forced to do what's 'best for business', bending to the fans' wishes of knowing which husband-wife team is the best.

