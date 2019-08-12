5 feuds that could start after SummerSlam 2019

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.86K // 12 Aug 2019, 13:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SummerSlam was one of the best PPVs of 2019 as it had great storytelling as well as in-ring action. We saw a huge title change at the end of the night when Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal title once again.

Also Read: 5 Fallouts from SummerSlam 2019

The next PPV after SummerSlam is Clash of Champions, followed by Hell in a Cell, both of which aren't "big" PPVs, after which the Crown Jewel PPV will take place in Saudi Arabia.

We could see a lull on RAW and SmackDown as new storylines and feuds are established following SummerSlam 2019.

Let's take a look at 5 feuds that could start after SummerSlam 2019:

#5 Dolph Ziggler vs Shawn Michaels

Dolph Ziggler faced Goldberg at SummerSlam, after criticising and talking trash about the WWE Hall of Famer, and was squashed in under two minutes this past Sunday.

Ziggler, who was initially set to face The Miz at SummerSlam, criticised Shawn Michaels and other legends over the last few weeks, which eventually led to the match against Goldberg.

The Showoff was given a Sweet Chin Music by Michaels on the SummerSlam go-home show of RAW.

Advertisement

In an interview with WrestlingInc before SummerSlam, Ziggler challenged Michaels to a match in the future.

"I've said my case that Shawn doesn't act the way he used to act when he would tell people 'follow that,' I'm the one doing that. I got to kick him in the face, to be fair, he got me back last week when he kicked me in the face.

"You never know how it's gonna go down, I'd love to see if Shawn Michaels could hang in the ring with me. If you're gonna ask me, I don't think he can. I think he's the greatest of all-time. I'd love to go toe-to-toe with him, but I come out on top," said Ziggler about Michaels ahead of SummerSlam.

We could perhaps see Ziggler and Michaels have a one-off match, possibly at Crown Jewel, which will be held on October 31st.

1 / 5 NEXT