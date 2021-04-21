5 Feuds WWE have hinted starting after WrestleMania 37

In the aftermath of a stellar WrestleMania 37, WWE has hinted towards initiating fresh feuds. Much like every other year, the creative has lined up some exciting new rivalries for the WWE Universe to enjoy in what seems like the beginning of a fresh season for WWE.

The company has made it known that their first pay-per-view post WrestleMania 37 will focus mostly on rematches from The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, there are still a handful of new feuds that fans should look forward to post-Mania 37.

A few fan favorites have already emerged as challengers for some of the top champions in both RAW and SmackDown. This article takes an in-depth look at 5 feuds WWE have hinted at starting after WrestleMania 37.

Without any further ado, let's get straight into it.

#5 Drew McIntyre has been constantly targeted by T-Bar and Mace on WWE RAW

T-Bar and Mace have targeted Drew McIntyre on RAW

Post-WrestleMania 37, T-Bar and Mace have set their sights on former WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. With the two former RETRIBUTION members set to break out on their own, both men have decided to make a name for themselves at the expense of the Scotsman.

To be fair, both T-Bar and Mace have done quite a formidable job so far. There is already a different aura for both men's characters on screen now that they are completely done with RETRIBUTION. Over the course of the past few weeks, MVP has also kept tabs on the actions of T-Bar and Mace.

With the exit of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander from The Hurt Business, MVP could potentially recruit both men into the faction. We could also see the two Superstars go back to their original names of Dominick Dijakovic and Dio Maddin.

With McIntyre set to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash, both T-Bar and Mace could end up helping the All Mighty retain his title. This could also see both men eventually join The Hurt Business as well.

