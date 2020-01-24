5 Finishes for Men's Royal Rumble match: Unexpected Superstar enters the Rumble, Massive fan-favorite wins

24 Jan 2020

Royal Rumble 2020 could be an interesting affair!

The annual WWE Royal Rumble PPV is merely a few days away, as the company prepares itself for yet another massive WrestleMania season. The storylines will start shaping up for the Show of Shows this Sunday and WWE will officially kickstart the journey on the Road to WrestleMania.

Without any doubt, the biggest talking point in the WWE Universe right now is who will end up surviving the 30-man Royal Rumble match to secure himself a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 36. Massive names like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and many more.

With "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and the Beast Incarnate as the two World Champions right now, we are almost sure to get a babyface winner this year, but who will it be? Let's look at five possible finishes for the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comments section below.

#5 Kevin Owens shocks the world, eliminates Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

There is arguably no bigger crowd favorite in WWE right now than Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion has had one of the most interesting characters in the last few months, with him rebelling against the likes of Shane McMahon and finally getting the WWE Universe rid of him in a heroic manner.

Currently, the Prizefighter is involved in a storyline against the new faction helmed by Seth Rollins with Samoa Joe by his side. While the feud between these Superstars will run through the Rumble, and likely more, WWE has more potential in Owens as a singles Superstar chasing after the company's top title.

A final three of KO, Rollins, and Roman Reigns, ending with Owens eliminating both Shield members to win the Royal Rumble could tun out to be one of the biggest moments of 2020. This would eventually set up a first-time-ever feud between Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. Could 2020 by the year of KO?

