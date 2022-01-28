5 former Royal Rumble winners that could win again in 2022

Several stars can claim to have won the Royal Rumble on multiple occasions. Triple H, Randy Orton, John Cena, Edge, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin have all won the bout more than once.

Outside of Austin and Michaels, most of those wins were spaced out over several years. Michaels won in back-to-back years (1995, 1996). Austin was victorious in 1997, 1998, and 2001.

Many male and female stars could feasibly win the 2022 Rumble match. Returning performers like Asuka could be favorites, while Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair are top stars.

Sheamus and Rey Mysterio are both former winners who could technically win. The same goes for Orton, part of a tag team heading into the Rumble event. If Seth Rollins loses to Roman Reigns, he can enter the match as a favorite.

For those unaware, stars that lose in the title matches can enter the match. Reigns did so in 2017 after losing to Kevin Owens earlier in the night. Here are five former winners of the Royal Rumble that could win this year's match.

#5. Asuka can return and win Royal Rumble 2022

Despite being out of action since Money in the Bank 2021, Asuka is a good contender to win the 2022 Rumble. She already has a Rumble win under her belt after winning the 2018 edition. Some recent reports suggested that she may return to action this weekend.

After several unfortunate injuries and roster cuts, both brands need a new beginning. While RAW is in much better shape, SmackDown could use the talents of Asuka as she has a history with the top stars of the blue brand.

WWE has been reluctant to push many of the new stars on SmackDown. It could be because Aliyah and Xia Li are still green compared to others in WWE. Shotzi is the furthest along, but she already received a shot at Charlotte Flair and lost.

SmackDown desperately needs more women, so Asuka could easily return this weekend and win. She'd be the first two-time winner, a record Flair cannot claim.

