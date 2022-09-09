5 former WWE Superstars who could join current stables in WWE

Over the past few years, a number of WWE Superstars have been released from the company. These were mostly due to budget cuts and were ultimately the decisions of Vince McMahon. In other cases, the company chose not to renew their contracts.

These superstars missed out on the opportunity to join iconic stables that are prevalent to this day. While some are bonded in blood, others have a deep connection with the leaders of the factions.

In this list, we will look at five former WWE Superstars who may join current factions.

#5. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott - Hit Row

The leader of the pack

Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis and B-Fab recently returned to WWE to reunite Hit Row. The infamous stable was previously disbanded when the members were released during the November 2021 budget cuts along with their leader, Isaiah Scott.

Now known as Swerve Strickland in AEW, Isaiah formed Hit Row on NXT in May 2021. He played a massive role in promoting it alongside Adonis and Dolla. Although the stable has reunited without him, Isaiah will always be an integral part of it as he brings boundless charisma and passion to the group.

Swerve is currently the reigning AEW Tag Team Champion alongside Keith Lee. His future seems good but Tony Khan's promotion is on shaky ground, with new issues cropping up each week. Isaiah could play it safe and eventually shift to WWE, taking the old mantle of leader in Hit Row.

#4. Tegan Nox - WWE Damage CTRL

In a bid to continue their NXT domination, Tegan Nox and Shotzi were paired during their main roster run. They showed much promise but the company was unsure of their potential as champions. Shotzi and Nox were split after the 2021 WWE Draft and the latter was eventually released in November.

Triple H as the head of creative is boosting both the men's and women's divisions. A return for Tegan may be on the cards, but she primarily needs to sort out her visa issues. Once it's done, the NXT icon could naturally join Damage CTRL, thanks to her affiliation and friendship with Dakota Kai and Bayley.

A potential alliance with The Role Model will push Tegan Nox to new heights. Triple H is breaking the tradition of lifting babyfaces, as highlighted by the victory of Damage CTRL at Clash at the Castle, and Nox may find herself in the right place at the right time.

#3. Aleister Black - The Judgment Day

The epitome of a heel

Aleister Black reigned as NXT Champion for over 100 days in 2018. Fans had high hopes for him on the main roster after he kickstarted an undefeated streak. However, his push fizzled during his feud with Kevin Owens and WWE eventually released him in June 2021.

'Malakai Black' has shifted to AEW and is leading a stable with Brody King and Buddy Matthews. The House of Black did make an impression in its initial days but is now suffering from a losing streak. Recent reports indicate that Black has been dealing with injury and mental health issues, leading to his conditional release from AEW.

Should Black be finished with Tony Khan's promotion, the door to WWE is wide open for a return. Under Triple H's creative direction, the heel may find himself adding to the strength of The Judgment Day. Fan theories also suggest that The House of Black could debut in WWE and be incorporated with The Judgement Day.

#2. Manu - The Bloodline

As the cousin of Roman Reigns, Manu will be a perfect addition to The Bloodline. He has loads of professional wrestling experience, having wrestled since the age of 13. The Samoan Storm even made it to the WWE main roster but was released in 2009 after having a forgettable run in The Legacy.

The 37-year old veteran needs to be given an opportunity to enhance his legacy. WWE could make him a part-timer and book him in premium events for fan exposure. He may also aid The Bloodline by interfering in the matches of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and The Usos.

Currently, Manu is an independent wrestler, making sporadic appearances in various promotions. His last bout was on August 20, where he defeated Homicide in Outlaw Wrestling.

#1. Dean Ambrose - The Shield

The Hounds of Justice

Dean Ambrose's WWE contract expired in April 2019. He chose not to renew it as his character was going downhill with the creative direction of Vince McMahon. His last match was in The Shield's Final Chapter where the team defeated Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

Currently known as Jon Moxley, The Purveyor of Violence is an icon of AEW. He has many title victories under his belt. However, similar to Isaiah's case, the promotion is rife with controversies these days. AEW has also introduced MJF as the next challenger for the currently-vacant AEW World Championship.

Devoid of glory and with ominous future directions, Dean Ambrose might consider returning to WWE under the rule of Triple H. The Hounds of Justice undoubtedly will be reunited the moment he makes the shift. A Triple Powerbomb on their future rivals, preferably Imperium, will mark their reunion in a memorable fashion.

