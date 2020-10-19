5 Former WWE Superstars who teased a return but didn't come back

A major former WWE Superstar's return has always been one of the most exciting aspects of pro wrestling. When a Superstar returns to the ring after a long absence, it sends fans into a frenzy as it comes out of nowhere and happens when they are least expecting it.

Fans might remember Hall of Famer Edge's return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble event, earlier this year. Edge had been away from the ring for nine long years, and fans had given up hope that they would ever get to see him wrestle again. It did happen though, and Edge's moist eyes told the whole story.

In this list, we will be taking a look at five former WWE Superstars, who teased making a return but didn't end up coming back as fans had expected.

#5 Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee

AJ Lee

Former Divas Champion AJ Lee is deemed by many as a major reason why the Women's Revolution took off, even though she was done with WWE by the time the movement began gaining steam. AJ Lee was a mainstay on WWE TV for years on end and had memorable rivalries with the likes of Kaitlyn and Paige. While talking with Kristine Leahy on the FS1 show Fair Game, Lee teased a return to the ring.

"I'd say never say never. Every time I've said never in my life, I wound up doing the thing. 'I'd never date a wrestler; I'd never date another wrestler.' Then it ended with me marrying one. I don't know what the future holds. So, not to hold your breath but never say never."

This interview took place last year, and we haven't heard anything about a potential AJ Lee return ever since. AJ Lee left WWE just over a year after her partner CM Punk quit. Lee and Punk both left a mark on pro wrestling and were quite popular among the WWE Universe while they were active Superstars. Lee's version of the Pipebomb on an episode of RAW in 2013 is regarded as one of the greatest promos of the past decade.