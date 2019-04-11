5 Future Hall of Fame Headliners in the current WWE roster

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.67K // 11 Apr 2019, 08:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE has a lot of future Hall of Famers on its current roster!

The WWE Hall of Fame is a prestigious group of individuals that have had a remarkable impact on the history of the business. To this date, a total of 204 individuals have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Every year, WWE selects a few wrestlers/groups/personalities to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and one of them headlines the Hall of Fame ceremony. After devoting their whole life to the business, these wrestlers are honored by WWE for their contribution.

With D-Generation X headlining the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2019, fans are anticipating who all could go into the Hall of Fame next year.

The current WWE roster has so many legends and superstars who surely would be in the Hall of Fame in the future. But will they headline it?

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 Future Hall of Fame headliners in the current WWE roster.

Please note: I haven't included obvious names like The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H and some more.

#5 Charlotte Flair

Will The Queen headline Hall of Fame in the future?

Charlotte Flair, the daughter of the legendary wrestler and 2-time Hall of Famer, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, is one of the greatest female superstars and athletes that WWE has witnessed. In her comparatively short career, she has already been WWE Women's Champion a record 8 times.

Now due to her current booking, many fans are indeed calling her the female "Roman Reigns" of WWE, but the fact is that if you hate a heel, the heel is doing the right job. Charlotte is the only women in WWE history to ever hold the NXT Women's Championship, WWE Divas Championship, RAW Women's Championship, and SmackDown Live Women's Championship. No one will ever replicate this feat of hers!

Advertisement

At WrestleMania 35, she created history by competing in the first-ever women's Main Event in WrestleMania history. She competed in a triple threat match against Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in a "Winner Take All" match for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. Even though she didn't win the match, her legacy was cemented in history with this match.

With so many accolades to her name, Charlotte could very well be the first Women to headline the WWE Hall of Fame class whenever she gets into it. She deserves it!

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement