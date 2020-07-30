Matt Riddle has made a huge impact since making his Friday Night Smackdown debut on June 19. The Original Bro has been victorious over the likes of current WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles, John Morrison and more.

However, the 'bodacious barefoot bro' looks to have caught the ire of Smackdown Superstar King Corbin in the process. King Corbin attacked Matt Riddle after his Intercontinental Championship defeat against AJ Styles on SmackDown several weeks ago, setting up a feud between the two Smackdown Superstars.

However, once the feud between Matt Riddle and King Corbin has come and gone, who else could Riddle face off against on Friday nights? Let's take a closer look at 5 future opponents for Matt Riddle on Friday Night Smackdown.

#5 Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan is a 5-time former WWE World Champion

Daniel Bryan has done it all during his WWE career. A former 5-time WWE World Champion, Daniel Bryan is the 26th Triple Crown Champion and 6th Grand Slam Champion, under the current format.

However, Daniel Bryan's role within WWE has recently changed. It has been reported by the Wrestling Observer that Daniel Bryan has "significant creative influence" on Friday Night Smackdown.

This creative influence has been seen in Daniel Bryan's recent feuds with the likes of Drew Gulak and Sami Zayn on Smackdown. During these feuds, Daniel Bryan has seemingly looked to elevate young or previously under-utilised talent within WWE to the next level.

Matt Riddle has suggested that Vince McMahon is a "big fan" of The Original Bro, therefore it could be speculated that a feud with Daniel Bryan in the future would not only provide compelling television inside of the ring, but help elevate the young WWE Superstar to the next level on Friday Nights.