5 Great and 5 Not So Great decisions made by Vince McMahon in 2020 so far

Vince McMahon is famous for changing his mind about almost everything in an instance.

Find out which WWE decisions he took so far this year are wrong and right.

2020 has been a mixed year for WWE. Recently, Vince McMahon was forced to release and furlough 30+ Superstars, producers, other personnel to battle the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, during this tough time, RAW and SmackDown aren't exactly drawing the best numbers possible. However, Vince McMahon is trying hard to make fans happy and give them the product that is exciting and remarkable to watch.

While there's no doubt he's going to certain limits to do so, every decision he has made so far this year hasn't been proven the best call possible.

In this feature, let's uncover a few worst and best WWE decisions Vince McMahon has made so far in 2020 and the reasons behind it. So, let's get started.

#10 Not So Great: Goldberg defeats "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Since being repackaged, Bray Wyatt was an unstoppable monster, especially in the form of his alter-ego, The Fiend. However, Goldberg was the one who'd stand up to Wyatt and hand him his first loss as The Fiend.

At this year's Super ShowDown PPV, Goldberg beat Wyatt for the Universal Championship after he'd hit him with a couple of spears and a jackhammer.

G O L D B E R G = C H A M P I O N.#WWESSD #UniversalTitle @Goldberg pic.twitter.com/xizKi2aLmA — WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2020

Vince McMahon made this decision to protect Roman Reigns from receiving a negative reaction as he was touted to defeat Wyatt for the Championship at WrestleMania 36.

However, it wasn't probably the right call to let him drop the title to the WCW Icon. Wyatt lost his credibility as The Fiend in a matter of minutes to the returning Goldberg. To make matters worse, the plan backfired as Reigns had to pull out of his Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36 against Goldberg.

#9 Best: Going ahead with WrestleMania 36

Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus, Vince McMahon was almost forced to postpone WrestleMania 36. However, he went ahead with the event at the WWE Performance Center with no audience. The PPV was split across two days as well.

This weekend, let us entertain you and your family.



Thank you for everything, and WELCOME TO #WrestleMania! @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/OsQJJbiFDu — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020

Vince McMahon's decision to go ahead with the Showcase Of The Immortals was undoubtedly the right call. If WrestleMania 36 was delayed, then fans would've to wait probably till the end of this year to attend it live. Also, the company would've lost a lot of money as well. Not only this, the matches that were being built for the event Shows would've been either scrapped away or took place at a monthly PPV.

