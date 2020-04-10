5 Big backstage rumors that could majorly impact WWE - Bray Wyatt makes major 'sacrifice' to earn backstage favor, Lesnar's backstage behavior at 'Mania (10th April)

Major update on return plans for 5-time US Champion

Brock Lesnar's backstage behavior at WrestleMania, and more!

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Lesnar/Wyatt

WrestleMania 36 managed to exceed everyone's expectations this past weekend with some stellar in-ring action, creative match types and a solid performance by everyone involved. But with 'Mania in the rear-view, WWE is going ahead with its usual programming despite the ongoing circumstances.

On todayw's edition of the big backstage rumors that could affect RAW and SmackDown this week, we will take a look at how Bray Wyatt had to make a sacrifice in order to gain some backstage favor, the return plans for a former multi-time WWE Champion, and the reason behind an interesting WrestleMania booking choice among others.

#5 Reason why Bray Wyatt lost to Goldberg

Wyatt

In one of the most shocking moments in the recent times, Goldberg defeated The Fiend to capture the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia within a matter of minutes.

The reason believed to be behind this decision was to protect Roman Reigns, who was set to become the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36. However, as per a report from WrestleZone, the real reason behind this decision was that Goldberg pushed to win the title backstage to 'protect his image' and Bray Wyatt agreed to gain backstage favor.

Goldberg has been open in the past about believing kids saw him as a superhero, and it appears he felt keeping the mystique alive was critical this time around as well. Furthermore, it was explained that Bray eventually agreed to put him over, which might have gained him some more favor with the locker room.

Goldberg went on to lose the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36. But with Wyatt gaining some backstage favor, it is possible that he may get more creative freedom to experiment with his character and bring the fans more unique matches like the Firefly Fun House Match at WrestleMania 36.

1 / 5 NEXT