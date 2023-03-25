5 Greatest storylines from The Undertaker's WWE career

The Undertaker had a legendary WWE run that was difficult to match. During his days as an active competitor within the promotion, he was involved in numerous feuds and storylines that are still being talked about to this day.

For over 30 years, he too has delved into several persona switches and whether the WWE Universe digs the gimmick or not, The Deadman took on the character like a pro that he is.

Now that he's finally retired from pro wrestling, here’s a bit of a throwback to those narratives that helped shape the career of The Phenom, The Undertaker.

Here are just five of the greatest storylines that The Undertaker has taken part in.

#5. The Undertaker and CM Punk’s recreation of the Montreal Screwjob

After four months of hiatus, The Undertaker returned to in-ring action at 2009’s SummerSlam. He launched an attack on former WWE Superstar CM Punk, who just won the World Heavyweight Championship from Jeff Hardy in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match, making it known that he’s after Punk’s title.

The two clashed yet again at Breaking Point that same year in a submission match that ended in controversy. This was after 'Taker initially won the bout using his Hell’s Gate submission hold.

However, then-SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long ordered the match to be restarted, explaining that Vickie Guerrero’s ban on the submission maneuver is still in effect.

This resulted in Punk winning the match using the anaconda vise submission. Even though The Deadman never tapped out.

‘Taker would finally get his revenge at Hell in a Cell the following month and captured the championship from Punk.

The Phenom and The Best in the World would cross paths in 2013 at WrestleMania 29 where the latter attempted to break the former’s legendary streak to which he failed.

#4. Ministry of Darkness

WWE’s Attitude Era was the edgiest period of the promotion, where it featured heightened levels of violence, suggestive content, and profanity. This was also the era where The Undertaker’s Ministry of Darkness came to fruition.

The ‘Taker-led faction was composed of Viscera, Big Show, Faarooq, Bradshaw, Mideon, Shane McMahon, and another stable, The Brood (Gangrel, Christian, and Edge). The heel collective was not to be messed with at the time, and WWE Superstars who did so definitely had a death wish.

This storyline of The Deadman was probably the most controversial of them all, as it showcased creepy rituals and sacrifices.

The Ministry had a feud with The Corporation, another villainous team led by both Vince and Shane McMahon, though the two groups would later merge to form The Corporate Ministry.

It was during that time when 'Taker would talk about someone above him who had been moving all the chess pieces of the storyline. To the shock of fans at the time, it was revealed that it was Vince himself who had been calling the shots.

#3. The Undertaker as The American Badass and his feud with Triple H

After The Ministry, The Undertaker took on another persona that was completely south of what he is known for. Albeit portraying an entirely different character, the American Badass gimmick was well-received by fans. He was introduced as such in May of 2000 with no back story of how he came to be.

The Hall of Famer revealed the iconic American Badass gimmick during the Iron Man match for the WWF Championship between The Rock and Triple H at Judgment Day event. He interfered with the bout that resulted in Hunter winning the title.

Their feud kicked off the following year, where they would antagonize each other leading to their match at WrestleMania 17. Before their bout, there was a spot during an episode of SmackDown where Triple H would come out of the Titantron riding ‘Taker’s bike that he later wrecked with a sledgehammer.

Come WrestleMania, The Deadman finally got his revenge and defeated Helmsley. They had a couple more WrestleMania matches (27 and 28) as Triple H attempted to break ‘Taker’s legendary streak.

#2. The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels’ feud in 2010 was another banger of a storyline. The Heartbreak Kid wanted to end ‘Taker’s WrestleMania record. The two had already gone toe-to-toe a year prior at WrestleMania 25, but HBK was unsuccessful in breaking the streak.

To that end, HBK demanded a rematch, to which The Phenom declined. However, Michaels won’t take no for an answer.

During that same year’s Elimination Chamber, The Deadman was well on his way to retaining his World Heavyweight Championship until HBK interfered and delivered a Sweet Chin Music, causing 'Taker to lose his title to Chris Jericho.

This made The Deadman accept Michaels' challenge, though he spiced things up a bit when he demanded HBK’s career. Their streak vs. career bout went down as an instant classic and has been regarded as one of the greatest matches in WWE’s history. The Phenom ended Mr. WrestleMania's career and hugged it out after an epic match.

#1. The Brothers of Destruction

The Undertaker has faced formidable opponents throughout his career, and his on-and-off rivalry with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kane has left a mark on both The Deadman and The Big Red Monster.

The storyline began in 1997, when The Undertaker’s long-time manager Paul Bearer revealed that his client was a murderer by burning down their funeral home alongside his parents and his younger brother. However, The Phenom’s brother survived and grew up to be The Big Red Machine—Kane.

As mentioned, the two had a love-hate relationship throughout the storyline that spanned decades. Looking back at his illustrious WWE run, 'Taker revealed that this narrative with Kane was the one that stood above the rest for him.

