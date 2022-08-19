5 greatest wrestlers to never compete for WWE

A long time ago, people used to talk about Sting and AJ Styles as the greatest wrestlers to never compete for WWE. Of course, both have since had their runs with the company, and AJ Styles in particular has been World Champion as a result. There are others out there that never worked for WWE

We’re talking legends of New Japan, Indy darlings, former AEW World Champions, and an NWA Legend. This subjective list explores the five greatest to never compete for the company.

#5. Kenny Omega almost made it to WWE

Kenny Omega wrestled for Deep South Wrestling, a developmental program in 2005. He did work for DSW, but WWE did not own the promotion. It was a partnership, one that ended in 2007. Deep South Wrestling decided to close its doors after the end of its relationship with the company and only recently reopened in Georgia.

The company nearly had Kenny Omega, but Omega alleges bullying by Bill DeMott and Hardcore Holly as the reason he asked for his release and made his own road. Kenny Omega has held championships across the world.

He’s the longest reigning AEW World Champion, he’s been IWGP Champion. So far, it appears that he may end his career without ever officially wrestling in WWE.

#4. Adam Page

Unlike Omega, Adam Page hasn’t even came close to joining WWE. He spent much of the formative years of his career in Ring of Honor working with the Young Bucks. Like many ROH talent who didn’t go to McMahon's promotion, he went to New Japan instead and spent several years there competing for several titles but never winning any.

Adam Page ascended to national fame when he joined AEW. He competed in a very long story that saw him both wrestle and team with Kenny Omega. The angle between them as well as his chase for the AEW World Title finally culminated at Full Gear 2021, a full two years after the storyline began.

Adam Page was AEW Champion until losing to CM Punk at Double or Nothing 2022. It seems unlikely that Adam Page could go to WWE at this time, however, he is still young and people used to think that way about Sting. Who can say what the future may hold?

#3. MJF

Of anyone on this list, MJF seems the most likely to join up with WWE. MJF has made a name for himself as perhaps one of the best heels of recent times. His skills on the mic have been compared to CM Punk, and his ability to get heat has been compared to great heels. MJF has called himself a “generational talent” and he might be right.

The status of MJF in AEW is in question. Is he going to stay with AEW? Is he going to get his release and sign with Triple H? Is he going to sit out his entire contract? Is it just a storyline? No one seems to know, but MJF is the kind of star that may do very well in the new creative direction of Triple H. MJF did appear in a background segment or two in WWE history, but that’s not “competing” for the company, that’s acting in a segment.

#2. Magnum TA

One of the biggest what-ifs in all of wrestling may well be the potential career of Magnum TA. He was widely respected in the NWA for being one of the best wrestlers signed by the company. Vince McMahon did show an interest in signing him in the 80s but they never came to any terms. He was supposedly slated to be booked to take the title from Ric Flair.

Tragedy struck on October 16th, 1986. He was driving his Porsche when he suffered a horrific accident. His C-4 and C-5 vertebrae were utterly destroyed. It’s something of a miracle that Magnum TA was even able to walk again. He was never able to wrestle again, he worked in various capacities over the years including as a commentator for a short stretch in the late 80s.

He did appear in at Night of Champions 2007 where he was noted as a former US Champion. It’s just a sad case of what might have been…

#1 Kazuchika Okada

Okada could be considered a god among wrestlers. If MJF is a generational talent, then Okada might be a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

He is a five-time IWGP Champion and has main-evented several WrestleKingdom events. WrestleKingdom, also known as the Tokyo Dome show, has a claim to be the most successful wrestling event that isn’t under WWE control and Okada has been the man on top of them. Often given credit for a large part of New Japan’s success, Triple H would love to claim him and has made offers before.

Regardless of the offer, it seems extremely unlikely that Okada will ever go to WWE. He likes to control his bookings and the company does not have a history of allowing that kind of control. To even see him in the states we’ll just have to stick with AEW.

Or perhaps his appearances or the odd smaller promotions that he has paid visits to, or the ultra-rare IWGP US Tours. It’s a shame but perhaps the greatest wrestler ever may never be at a WrestleMania show.

These were the five wrestlers on the list of wrestlers who never competed in WWE, can you name more?

