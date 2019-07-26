6 Heel and 4 face turns in WWE that would help freshen up the product

Some stars need to stop smiling and kick some tail.

Over the last month, two of the biggest names in the WWE have switched sides. By attacking Ricochet during their United States Championship feud, AJ Styles not only won the title once again but also cemented his heel turn alongside the Club, who have been renamed as the OC.

And in his quest to rid the WWE Universe and weekly programming of too much Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens turned face after dropping a scathing promo on Shane-O-Mac. Heel and face turns freshen things up when stars have done all they could on one side of the fence of WWE wrestlers.

A good deal of Superstars have remained one way or the other for most of their WWE careers. Stars like Finn Balor and Bayley have always been smiling babyfaces that the crowd could get behind.

But once they've run their course, what's next for them to accomplish? Since Owens and Styles recently turned, it's helped to switch things up in WWE. Here are five more heel turns and five more face turns that would continue to refresh the product.

#6 Heel Turn - Apollo Crews

Going back to NXT was a good start, but Crews needs an edge going forward.

Ever since his original stint in NXT, Crews has been a smiling good guy. He's always had some of the best in-ring skills in the company but failed to connect with the crowd beyond his wrestling moves.

His main accomplishment thus far was receiving two Intercontinental Championship shots against both Dean Ambrose and the Miz respectively. His run with Titus Worldwide allowed for Titus O'Neill to be his mouthpiece, but that pairing didn't go very far.

Crews recently returned to NXT for a match to Kushida. He received a hero's welcome from the NXT faithful. That crowd is often louder and more passionate than some of the usual WWE crowds due to the smaller size.

Since Crews has gone as far as he might go as a face, the best thing for him might be to make him a heel. He or a manager can boast about his physical prowess and how much better he is than the rest of the roster. Smiling hasn't gotten him too far so it might be time to stop smiling and start growling.

