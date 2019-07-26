×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

6 Heel and 4 face turns in WWE that would help freshen up the product

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.39K   //    26 Jul 2019, 17:40 IST

Some stars need to stop smiling and kick some tail.
Some stars need to stop smiling and kick some tail.

Over the last month, two of the biggest names in the WWE have switched sides. By attacking Ricochet during their United States Championship feud, AJ Styles not only won the title once again but also cemented his heel turn alongside the Club, who have been renamed as the OC.

And in his quest to rid the WWE Universe and weekly programming of too much Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens turned face after dropping a scathing promo on Shane-O-Mac. Heel and face turns freshen things up when stars have done all they could on one side of the fence of WWE wrestlers.

A good deal of Superstars have remained one way or the other for most of their WWE careers. Stars like Finn Balor and Bayley have always been smiling babyfaces that the crowd could get behind.

But once they've run their course, what's next for them to accomplish? Since Owens and Styles recently turned, it's helped to switch things up in WWE. Here are five more heel turns and five more face turns that would continue to refresh the product.

#6 Heel Turn - Apollo Crews

Going back to NXT was a good start, but Crews needs an edge going forward.
Going back to NXT was a good start, but Crews needs an edge going forward.

Ever since his original stint in NXT, Crews has been a smiling good guy. He's always had some of the best in-ring skills in the company but failed to connect with the crowd beyond his wrestling moves.

His main accomplishment thus far was receiving two Intercontinental Championship shots against both Dean Ambrose and the Miz respectively. His run with Titus Worldwide allowed for Titus O'Neill to be his mouthpiece, but that pairing didn't go very far.

Crews recently returned to NXT for a match to Kushida. He received a hero's welcome from the NXT faithful. That crowd is often louder and more passionate than some of the usual WWE crowds due to the smaller size.

Since Crews has gone as far as he might go as a face, the best thing for him might be to make him a heel. He or a manager can boast about his physical prowess and how much better he is than the rest of the roster. Smiling hasn't gotten him too far so it might be time to stop smiling and start growling.

1 / 10 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Raw New Day Drew McIntyre Alexa Bliss WWE Championship WWE Universal Championship WWE Smackdown Women's Championship
Advertisement
4 Shockers WWE could be planning in June - a new champion, major heel turn
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars Who Could Turn Heel At WrestleMania 35 And 2 That Could Turn Face
RELATED STORY
4 dark horses who could be WWE Champions soon and 4 who may never be
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking Heel Turns that we can witness in 2019
RELATED STORY
4 decisions WWE got absolutely right in the Superstar Shake-up on RAW
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars of RAW who could be heading to Smackdown Live after Superstar Shake-Up next week
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 4 biggest heel turns we can witness on the show
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar Shakeup 2019: 6 feuds WWE needs to plan after WrestleMania 35.
RELATED STORY
WWE SummerSlam 2019: Four alternative title matches that would please the crowd
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE Performers of the Week (29th June to 5th July, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us