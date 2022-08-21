5 high-profile matches that could happen if CM Punk were to return to WWE

CM Punk has made waves in AEW. He had a major feud with MJF that some would say produced the best promos that we’ve seen in a long time. He became AEW World Champion in Double or Nothing. He has become a key player in AEW’s main event scene.

He made his fame in WWE and the idea of him coming back has never been quite as impossible as it seems. He walked out of WWE in 2014 but that doesn’t mean that he couldn’t come back. WWE showed interest in signing CM Punk a couple of years ago but couldn’t agree to certain terms. Here is a list of five high-profile matches that could happen if he ever did make a return to WWE.

#5. Seth Rollins vs CM Punk

Seth Rollins had a match with CM Punk once, but that was just on RAW.

Seth Rollins wrestled CM Punk all the way back in 2013. Rollins was already a veteran by then, but he was a fresh face in WWE itself. So what we got was a simple match on RAW. What instead we could get if CM Punk returned to WWE could be a major angle leading into a Premium Live Event match. Considering Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins, the same magic could be replicated with Rollins vs Punk.

Seth Rollins became the top guy after CM Punk left WWE. He achieved everything that CM Punk did not in WWE. Punk’s dream of main eventing WrestleMania, and winning a title from Brock Lesnar. Seth Rollins and Punk could use this to build their match.

#4. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens vs Punk could be incredible

Kevin Owens is the kind of guy who can really get into the grit with Punk. Owens can bring it in the ring and on the microphone. He has always come across as a guy who is willing to say anything and do anything to win. Kevin Owens is very much like Punk, they both take great pride in their work, and both aim to make the best out of whatever they are given.

A match between Punk and Kevin Owens could play out similarly to Seth Rollins. Like Rollins, Owens has a main event at WrestleMania to his name. He got to wrestle Stone Cold Steve Austin, a match that Punk always wanted. If Punk were to join WWE, the best way might be to play off a jealous angle, infuriated with Kevin Owen’s success. The two could have a war with that angle backing them.

#3. Drew McIntyre

Drew vs Punk could be a major main event.

CM Punk walked out of WWE, but Drew McIntyre was released. The story here would be how Drew basically lecture Punk on what is needed to make it in WWE. He could talk about how hard he worked to get back to his position.

Likewise, he can come back at him on the map and say something that Punk won't appreciate. Drew McIntyre is the top babyface in WWE. The Bitter Punk character would likely be an amazing heel. McIntyre will get to work in a big program with Punk which will elevate him unlike the Happy Corbin storyline.

#2. Cody Rhodes

What if Punk came back to face Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes made his incredible return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He battled Seth Rollins in a series of matches that ended with the Hell in a Cell battle. Punk could easily follow Cody Rhodes to WWE. He could play as if he’s come to take revenge for every indy star that Cody left behind for WWE.

Punk and Cody Rhodes wrestled in a one-on-one match back on RAW in 2008. They faced each other off and on in battle royals and tag matches. They didn’t even face each other in AEW. Even without a story, the idea of what the two could do in the ring has enough intrigue to push for such a match.

#1. Roman Reigns

There likely isn’t any other match in WWE that CM Punk could have that would possess more heat. Roman Reigns and Punk have made digs at each other on Twitter over the years. Roman Reigns’ shirt “Needle Move” is a direct reference to their feud.

He could show up in WWE with the literal goal of shutting up Roman Reigns. With most of these angles so far, Punk would likely fit best as a heel. Here, however, it seems more likely that he’d be a face. He could say what all the fans think about Roman Reigns. The intensity of such angles could build a serious grudge match that could main event any Premium Live Event, including WrestleMania.

Who else would you like to see Punk wrestle in WWE if he were to return?

